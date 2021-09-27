How to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 version

PUBG Mobile Lite's tier Season 11 will culminate with October's arrival, and players have a few days left to maximize their ranks. They can grab various rewards by ranking up the tiers, thus gaining a sense of accomplishment.

Besides these seasonal tiers, PUBG Mobile Lite features a total of 100 levels based on EXP, which users can maximize. They don't have to worry about good performance as their skill-set doesn't reflect their EXP gain. Hence, any playstyle can help gamers level up in-game.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Leveling up swiftly right now

Keep an eye on daily missions

Daily missions offer some EXP every day (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Players can complete daily missions as they provide EXP daily. Hence, pursuing the daily challenges will guarantee a certain amount of EXP.

Another plus point of pursuing daily missions is that users will play at least one match, thus earning additional EXP.

Use EXP cards

2x EXP cards are available in the WP (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

If gamers have enough Battle Coins, they can purchase 2x EXP cards from the shop for 10 BC. These cards are available in PUBG Mobile Lite's WP, and they can maximize their WP tiers to acquire these cards.

However, the daily limit of buying an EXP card is one.

A 2x EXP card costs 10 BC (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

These EXP cards grant double EXP gain for one hour, so players can use them whenever they play.

Maintain consistency

Users should keep the frequency of daily games consistent (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The most effective way to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile Lite is to maintain the consistency of matches. Gamers should play a specific number of games daily to accumulate a certain amount of EXP.

They don't have to aim for the victory to get EXP, but a longer match will earn them more than a short-lived one. Hence, players should try to stretch their stay in a game by surviving as long as possible.

There are multiple rewards available through Progress missions (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Furthermore, each level unlocks a progress mission that users can complete to get items like a Rename Card, a crate coupon, some coupon scraps, and many more.

