How to live stream Garena Free Fire gameplay on YouTube

Here is a guide to help live stream your Garena Free Fire games on YouTube.

Nowadays, most gamers live stream their gameplay, from all across the globe.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most-watched games on social gaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube Gaming and more. It is a free-to-play battle royale game published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

As you would have guessed, content creation is one of the few new-age jobs that YouTubers are doing full-time to make a living. Many gamers, from all over the globe, invest most of their time live streaming their gameplay so that people can watch this content live.

With that in mind, if you are looking to live stream video games like Free Fire on YouTube, then this guide is for you. Do keep in mind that for doing so, you need to have at least 1000 subscribers on the app, as per the latest norms of the company. If you don't have that many subscribers, post YouTube videos until you reach that mark, then come back to this article.

We discuss below the two ways that you can live stream your Free Fire gameplay on YouTube.

Method 1: Via Youtube app

This is the simplest method to live stream your content on YouTube.

#1 Open the YouTube App and look for the camera button on the top right corner.

#2 After that, click on the 'Go Live' option to continue.

#3 Allow access to microphone and other utilities, which the app requires for live streaming.

#4 Input your stream name, description and any other details that you want to add. Then, click on the phone icon to continue.

#5 Once everything is finalised, click on the next button to finally go live on your YouTube channel.

Method 2: Via DU Recorder

You can also use DU Screen Recorder to live stream your Free Fire gaming content on YouTube. You need to download this application on your phone via Google Play Store, after which it is very simple to use and start your live streams. You can watch the below video to guide you through the process:

You have access to several bots and all the necessary tools to do your live stream. However, make sure to log in via the Google account you want to stream from to make the process easier.

