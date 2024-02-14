How long is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, and what are its chapters? Readers aiming to jump into this action RPG can be assured that the game offers a modest runtime for its campaign and side quests. On average, players can expect to spend around 30-plus hours completing the main campaign while dabbling in a selection of side quests.

Read on to learn more about the game length and a detailed list of its chapters below.

Note: Minor spoilers for Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will follow. Discretion is advised.

How long is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden? Game Length and more discussed

How long is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, counting its side quests and post-game content? (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is approximately 30 hours long from start to finish - assuming you clear a handful of the game's side content. However, gamers rushing through the main campaign and ignoring most side quests can clear it in under 25 hours.

However, a full, completionist run will require you to invest around 40+ hours into the game.

Interestingly, the game features multiple endings, so players curious about how long is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden should expect to take part in multiple playthroughs while attempting to chase for a 100% completion rate.

This also does not consider the time spent gathering resources outside of combat - which does take a significant chunk of your playtime, especially on higher difficulties.

How many chapters are there in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden has ten chapters (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Readers curious on how long is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden may also want to check out its list of chapters. Excluding the Haunting Cases and miscellaneous other open-world quests, the main campaign can be divided into a total of ten chapters, listed as follows:

Landfall

Death to the Dead

The Ends of the Earth

Hungry the Hunters

The Woodfolks

The Beast

Old Acquaintances

The Swamp Witch

Isolation

The Haunting Cases include:

The Dark Woods

The Flesh is Weak

Hammer and Tongs

Prudence in All Things

Finally, the miscellaneous collectibles and open-world quests are as follows:

Altars

Shelters

Haunted Grounds

Cursed Chests

Locked Chests

Lost Chests

Collectibles

Soul Grabbers

Equipment

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is a third-person, action-adventure RPG from developer Don’t Nod. Published by Focus Entertainment, the game is built on the Unreal Engine, delivering photorealistic visuals and engaging gameplay.

The game has players assume control of two characters - Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. While Raith uses more conventional weapons, such as firearms, Antea can use her otherworldly abilities to exorcise ghosts. The game also features an extensive campaign offering many branching paths.

The game was released on February 13, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. Stay tuned for more news, guides, and updates on Sportskeeda.