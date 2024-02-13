Is there co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

Don't Nod's latest title offers a dual protagonist system, which has led people to wonder about the existence of co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden. Unfortunately, for people looking forward to playing the game with a buddy, the answer is no. Currently, there is no co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, and the game is single-player only.

Let's dive into more details as to why the game lacks a multiplayer co-op mode and check if the game will get co-op in the future.

Why there is no co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

The game has a dual protagonist system (Image via Don't Nod)

The game lacks co-op because the narrative will take place from the eyes of both the protagonists, Red and Antea. Similar to titles such as Alan Wake 2, Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will switch between the protagonists based on each chapter.

Don't Nod's latest title offer a deep narrative-driven plot compared to the studio's prior offerings. Thus, it makes complete sense why the developers did not integrate a co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, as the studio wanted players to experience the journey of both Red and Antea.

Will the developers add any multiplayer mode in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden in the future?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is strictly single-player (Image via Don't Nod)

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden receiving any multiplayer in the future is highly unlikely. Don't Nod's previous titles have been strictly single-player focused as each provided a pure story-driven narrative experience to players. Both Vampyr and Life is Strange series lacked any multiplayer components, and this seems to be the same case for the studio's latest offering as well.

The developers could add a multiplayer co-op in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, given the studio designs the upcoming expansions in such a way, but that will most likely not be the case.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden system requirements for PC

You can buy the game via Steam (Image via Don't Nod)

The game is currently available for PC and current generation consoles such as the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game according to the game's official Steam page.

Minimum:

OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-8300 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Intel Core i3-8300 / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 580

4 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 52 GB available space

Recommended:

OS : Windows 10/11 64-bit

: Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics : 6 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

: 6 GB VRAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 52 GB available space

Banishers Ghost of New Eden has been officially released across all the available platforms as of February 13, 2024.