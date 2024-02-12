Is Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5?

The availability of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5 is a question that many people want to know since many own Sony consoles. While the PlayStation users are having a great year in 2024, more games being added to the already vast category is good news. Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will be released on February 13, 2024, across multiple platforms.

This article will provide insight into the availability of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5 for those who are looking forward to enjoying this narrative experience on Sony's consoles.

While Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is on the PlayStation 5, the game will sadly not be available on the PlayStation 4.

Why Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is on PS5 but not on PS4

The official website will provide more information about the avaibility of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5 (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is a current-gen title so it is only available for the PS5. So, unfortunately for PlayStation 4 owners, the answer is no. Don't Nod's latest title will sadly not be available on last-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

So, while the game is playable on Sony's latest console, people owning a PS4 need either a PS5 or some other platform the game is available on. Hopefully, this answers your question regarding the availability of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5.

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden editions and pre-order bonus

You will face various paranormal beings in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden (Image via Dont Nod)

Don't Nod has taken quite a unique approach with its upcoming title. Surprisingly, the game lacks any editions except the base version. Priced at 60$, the Banishers Ghosts of New Eden base version is available for pre-ordering. But there is no pre-order bonus, so you can buy the game once it releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in a few hours.

You can go to the marketplace of your choice by clicking on the links down below:

Other games similar to Banishers Ghosts of New Eden on PS4 and PS5 to try

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden will lean more into the RPG elements compared to Don't Nod's previous releases (Image via Don't Nod)

Don't Nod has some fantastic games under its portfolio that you can try on the PlayStation 4. You can play the developer's prior titles Vampyr and Life is Strange franchise.