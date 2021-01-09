How long is a day in Fortnite? This Redditor has the answers

Fortnite has a measurable time system, according to one Redditor. A Redditor named 10Shredder00 took his time to sit and wait out an entire day in Fortnite, recording the entire process.

According to the user, one Fornite day is approximately 18 minutes long, and each hour in Fornite is 45 seconds. The most interesting piece of information that came from this was that a night in Fortnite is only four minutes long.

This may be due to Fortnite being particularly dark, so Epic Games might not have wanted players to be blindsided for too long. This means that every match in Fornite takes only one day because the storm will take over the map completely in 20 minutes.

This also means that each season in Fortnite takes around 20 Fortnite years, if the in-game time was taken into account with how long a season lasts real-time.

Redditor who did Fortnite day math does other timelapse videos

Image via Reddit

This was not the last time this Redditor waited an entire Fortnite day to find this kind of information. He also spent a significant amount of time to find out if the clock tower found in the current desert of Fortnite worked for the entire day. To save everyone the long video; yes, it does.

Judging on how much popularity this seems to have taken on and how this Redditor went straight into another time-lapse video, it is safe to say that they will be providing a lot more information and data for Fortnite theorists for some time to come. Hopefully, the theories will match the level that this Twitter user had:

Many fans have highlighted how the new characters look around 20 years old at the start of their seasons. This is because all the characters seem to look really young.

They might have been born at the beginning of the season before their arrival, but Midas may be the exception. He has been around for a while and has not really aged. It might be death that brings him youth. It's hard to believe that Midas has a 20-year-old daughter.

