How long does Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes take to beat?

The newest entry in the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, is finally here. Being somewhat of a sequel to the recent Three Houses game, Three Hopes has gained a lot of attention from fans of that entry. Given the title's different type of gameplay, its appeal has greatly increased.

Unlike the tactile, turn-based strategy gameplay Fire Emblem that fans have come to expect, Warriors takes a vastly different approach. The Warriors subtitle has also been applied to the Legend of Zelda franchise as well, with their collaborative game, Hyrule Warriors, receiving a sequel in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

These games turn the standard gameplay players have come to expect from their respective franchises and turn it on its head. They feature real-time strategy elements with the player taking control of a general of their choice and making decisions on the battlefield while going head-to-head with hordes of enemies. But how long does it take to finish the game?

Finishing Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes may take over 18 hours

Before players buy Fire Emblem: Three Hopes, they may want to know just how long this game is going to take to beat. Given the stereotypes surrounding JRPGs like Fire Emblem that claim such titles can take almost hundreds of hours to beat, finishing a new Fire Emblem game may seem like a daunting task, especially for newcomers.

However, this offering is less like a Fire Emblem title and more of a standard Warriors game. This means that a lot of its playtime is dedicated to its replayability. Hyrule Warriors had post-game stories and a humongous mission mode. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes does this with its three different paths.

As the name implies, this entry's main focus, much like Three Houses', is the player's choice between which of the three factions to side with: The Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, Leicester Alliance, or the Adrestian Empire? Each path provides a different experience for the player, and it is presented in such a way that they can't help but feel the draw to go back and play the title again with a different faction.

However, not every player will be interested in going through each of the three different stories. What about the players that just want a singular playthrough? How long will it take to start and complete a playthrough of this new entry in the Fire Emblem franchise? Luckily, the duration of time taken on average to beat the game can be estimated.

The time it takes players to beat the game may vary, depending on the set difficulty. On average, it may take players 20 hours to complete the main story of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

With 17 total story chapters on offer, it may not take as long to complete Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes if the player only chooses to speed through story missions. However, Warriors games have many hours' worth of extra content in the form of side missions, and there's also a process to fully level each playable character.

