How long is a game in FIFA 23?

The strongest aspect of FIFA 23 is its ability to create an authentic football experience on virtual platforms for all lovers of the game. The key focus of the developers has been on this aspect for a long time, but there have been some necessary modifications as well. After all, it's unreasonable to expect players to spend 90 minutes of real time to complete a match.

Thankfully, the game offers different half-lengths for players to choose from, based on their preferences. This enables them to make a match as short or as long as they want it to be.

However, there are certain limitations imposed on certain modes, where the half-length cannot be changed. In other areas, players can easily modify the time taken to complete a match in FIFA 23. Let's examine all the options that are available, including any restrictions imposed in certain modes.

FIFA 23 match lengths are customizable on most occasions, offering plenty of flexibility

In FIFA 23, the duration of a match is determined by the selected half-length. The full duration can be approximated by doubling that amount, and adding more time for cutscenes and other moments during a match. Hence, no two will matches have the same length, but their duration can be approximately determined.

Here are the options for match lengths that players can choose from the in-game settings:

3 minutes

4 minutes

5 minutes

6 minutes

7 minutes

8 minutes

9 minutes

10 minutes

15 minutes

20 minutes

It's worth noting that not all matches in FIFA 23 allow players to modify the duration. One such set is in Squad Battles, where the time is set at six minutes by default. The same applies to Division Rivals and Playoffs as well, where the match lengths are fixed.

There was an earlier instance in FIFA 22, where the duration of matches in Squad Battles could be shortened. While the current release no longer has that feature, it could be change back in the future.

Considering all the available options, players do have some interesting choices if they want to enjoy the signature experience. These matches can last for nearly an hour and can replicate the real-life football experience.

It's worth noting that the matches will last for 90 minutes, just like they do in real life. The simulation speed is affected by the player's selection prior to a match.

How to determine match length in FIFA 23

Setting the length of a match in FIFA 23 is an easy process and can be done right before it starts. There are several options available at the start, including settings. From there, players can choose the match length and tweak it accordingly.

This is applicable for all matches, except for those that don't allow players to make changes. These are mostly part of the Ultimate Team mode, so they can still enjoy plenty of freedom.

While the overall set of available choices is pretty good, certain tweaks will certainly make it better. Some players have complained that Squad Battles should be shorter, and it remains to be seen if EA Sports will offer the choice in the coming days.

