Erling Haaland will undoubtedly be one of the biggest TOTY cards in FIFA 23 when it eventually gets added to the Ultimate Team. The card will likely become available tonight when the Honorable Mentions items go live. However, reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has already revealed the face stats of the card before its official release, and it looks all set to be a stunning addition.

This will be another strong item in the ongoing promo celebrating the best footballers of 2022. Their performances in the real world have won them a place in the prestigious lineup, and EA Sports has released special cards to celebrate the occasion. Some of these cards are incredibly strong in terms of stats, and their in-game demand is huge.

Erling Haaland's base card is considered a powerful item, which has now become more affordable. Any promo card for the Norwegian in FIFA 23 will be even stronger since it will be built on the same stats. Based on today's leaks, the assumption is stronger about how good the upcoming TOTY card will be.

Haaland's TOTY card could be a game-breaker when it gets released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Haaland's stocks have been rising over the last three years, and 2022 was arguably one of his best ones. Despite all the brilliant performances for his club, he couldn't help his nation qualify for the FIFA World Cup. This could have been why he missed a place in the starting XI.

He was one of the three nominations for the 12th position, and the fans have made their choice clear. While the official declaration and stats are yet to be declared by EA Sports, the leaks have once again done their job.

Haaland's TOTY card will be 96-rated with a ST as its base position. With 96 Pace and 96 Shooting, the special item will perform exceptionally well on the in-game meta. Both stats often combine to determine how good a striker tends to be in the game, and an identically high rating makes it quite clear.

Another aspect of FIFA 23 players will enjoy is the high physicality of the card. With 94 Physicality, Haaland's TOTY card can be tough to tackle, even by the best of the defenders. It's also among the highest physicals for an ST card and could gel well with the other attacking stats.

It remains to be seen how meta-dominant the card will be and what kind of demand it will have in FIFA 23. This will determine its price, and it's unlikely that the unique card will be cheap to acquire.

