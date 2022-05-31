How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? (2.7 update)

Genshin Impact veterans should already know how long maintenance lasts on average, but some might wish to know it too. Typically, maintenance for any Version Update lasts for five hours. miHoYo has stated the following about Version 2.7:

"Update maintenance begins 2022/05/31 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."

Note the word "estimated." These system updates usually take five hours to complete; miHoYo always states that they are estimated to take five hours to complete in their patch notes.

Hence, it can always finish earlier or later than 11:00 AM (UTC+8), as that's only an estimate that miHoYo provides.

Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is expected to last for five hours

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View the full notice here >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.View the full notice here >>> "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Version 2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. View the full notice here >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ToGjwrClFa

The excerpt shown at the beginning of the article is from miHoYo's full notice shown in the above Tweet. More specifically, it's under the "Update Schedule" at the beginning of the notice. Players will receive 60 Primogems per hour as compensation, with 300 Primogems being the bare minimum (even if the maintenance finishes early).

The only requirement to getting those Primogems is that Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher. On a far more minor note, they will also receive the following rewards as Dispatch Expedition Adjustment Compensation:

5,000 Mora

12 Lotus Heads

12 Matsutakes

Genshin Impact will be unplayable from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Not every player will be familiar with that timeframe, so there will be a countdown shown below.

Countdown to when Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to end

The above countdown is based on miHoYo's estimate. It does not guarantee that the game will be playable at this time, although miHoYo's estimates are usually spot-on when it comes to general times. Just keep in mind that Version 2.7 can come out earlier or later than what's shown above.

All servers will be getting this Version Update simultaneously.

Genshin Impact 2.7 preview

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Version 2.7 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~



View more details >>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#genshinimpact Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.7 New Events - Phase I 🥰Version 2.7 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~View more details >> Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.7 New Events - Phase I 🥰Version 2.7 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of wonderful events will be in this new Version update~ View more details >>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#genshinimpact https://t.co/TcR7GFYfLR

This Phase 1 tweet shows off everything that Travelers can expect at the start of a new update, such as:

Yelan's banner (with Yanfei, Barbara, and Noelle as the featured 4-stars)

Xiao's rerun (same 4-stars as above)

Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear as the 5-stars on the weapon banner

The featured 4-star weapons on that banner are:

Lithic Spear

Sacrificial Sword

Favonius Greatsword

Eye of Perception

Sacrificial Bow

Perilous Trail (the main event) will be out

A new Archon Quest

A new Story Quest (Yelan)

Remember, Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is expected to last for five hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far