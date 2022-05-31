How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? (2.7 update)

Genshin Impact veterans should already know how long maintenance lasts on average, but some might wish to know it too. Typically, maintenance for any Version Update lasts for five hours. miHoYo has stated the following about Version 2.7:
"Update maintenance begins 2022/05/31 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours."
Note the word "estimated." These system updates usually take five hours to complete; miHoYo always states that they are estimated to take five hours to complete in their patch notes.
Hence, it can always finish earlier or later than 11:00 AM (UTC+8), as that's only an estimate that miHoYo provides.
Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is expected to last for five hours
The excerpt shown at the beginning of the article is from miHoYo's full notice shown in the above Tweet. More specifically, it's under the "Update Schedule" at the beginning of the notice. Players will receive 60 Primogems per hour as compensation, with 300 Primogems being the bare minimum (even if the maintenance finishes early).
The only requirement to getting those Primogems is that Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher. On a far more minor note, they will also receive the following rewards as Dispatch Expedition Adjustment Compensation:
- 5,000 Mora
- 12 Lotus Heads
- 12 Matsutakes
Genshin Impact will be unplayable from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Not every player will be familiar with that timeframe, so there will be a countdown shown below.
Countdown to when Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to end
The above countdown is based on miHoYo's estimate. It does not guarantee that the game will be playable at this time, although miHoYo's estimates are usually spot-on when it comes to general times. Just keep in mind that Version 2.7 can come out earlier or later than what's shown above.
All servers will be getting this Version Update simultaneously.
Genshin Impact 2.7 preview
This Phase 1 tweet shows off everything that Travelers can expect at the start of a new update, such as:
- Yelan's banner (with Yanfei, Barbara, and Noelle as the featured 4-stars)
- Xiao's rerun (same 4-stars as above)
- Aqua Simulacra and Primordial Jade-Winged Spear as the 5-stars on the weapon banner
- The featured 4-star weapons on that banner are:
- Lithic Spear
- Sacrificial Sword
- Favonius Greatsword
- Eye of Perception
- Sacrificial Bow
- Perilous Trail (the main event) will be out
- A new Archon Quest
- A new Story Quest (Yelan)
Remember, Genshin Impact 2.7 maintenance is expected to last for five hours.