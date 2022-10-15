How long is Scorn? Game length and more explained

Scorn offers roughly five to six hours worth of playtime. Given how short it is, players can wrap up the game in one session. That being said, it turns out that this is a major letdown for many players, and with good reason.

For a game that's been in development for about eight years, it seems rather incomplete on many levels. Apart from being short-lived story-wise, it's even missing an ending, according to many who have followed the game through its development phase.

"8 YEARS FOR A 5 HOUR GAME": Scorn has disappointed players a bit too much

Players got a proper look at Scorn in 2016. Following the release of the teaser trailer, fans of the FPS genre couldn't wait to get their hands on the game. Many feel that the game is a huge letdown after having waited so long for it. Here's what Steam user The Local Man had to say about it:

"The game is "WAY" too short and the ending is "AWFUL." "8 YEARS FOR A 5 HOUR GAME." It feels like over half the game is missing and in the end the ideas that seem to be there are not fleshed out at all, leading to the experience just being a giant wtf fest."

Based on user feedback, it's clear that the developers failed to deliver the experience that fans were expecting. Furthermore, with Scorn costing a whopping $40 on Steam, having a playtime of roughly five hours reflects badly on the game.

All said and done, there is a viable reason as to why the game is so short. Since the title is quoted as being an "atmospheric first-person horror adventure game," it appears that the game's world is the main attraction. Filling the world with details to create an immersive horror experience was the main goal, with the developers focusing on quality over quantity.

However, the feedback of numerous hardcore fans seems to suggest otherwise. Many stated that the environmental storytelling was not up to the mark and that the lore was rather hard to come by. That said, the individual outlook and expectations from the game will vary from player to player.

What other problems does Scorn have?

Although the criticisms regarding the lack of lore and environmental storytelling may be over-exaggerated to an extent, the game does come with its fair share of problems. According to numerous fans on PC and Xbox, the game's sound is unpredictable.

At times, the in-game audio works perfectly, but at other moments there's only silence or static noise. Unlike opinionated statements about the game's design and execution, these are based on facts. Several Reddit threads have been popping up with users complaining about the lack of sound.

Twiz @Im_Twiz @ice_keown @scorn_game Have u started playing? Im having issues with my game I cant turn, theres a wierd audio glitch where the audio is spiked really loud but stops when i pause and unpause @ice_keown @scorn_game Have u started playing? Im having issues with my game I cant turn, theres a wierd audio glitch where the audio is spiked really loud but stops when i pause and unpause

That said, there are quick fixes for sound glitches in Scorn that players can try out. Although waiting for an official fix is the best course of action, there is no official update from the developers yet. Such being the case, a workaround is the best alternative option for the time being.

Issues on launch day are not uncommon, and some leeway can be given, but these problems only add to the growing number of mixed reviews. This, in turn, will bring down the game's overall rating on Steam and dissuade horror fans from making the plunge.

However, players should probably watch a few walkthroughs before rushing to conclusions. Since expectations can be wildly different, it's best to see things firsthand before deciding against trying the game.

