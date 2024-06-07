How long is Summer Game Fest 2024?

With only a few hours to go, fans eagerly look forward to Summer Game Fest 2024. The upcoming major gaming event will see multiple publishers, both major and indie, as well as fans congregate in a single venue for new game reveals and announcements. While we are already familiar with when and where it will air, fans may wonder how long the presentation will be.

While most gamers will tune into Summer Game Fest 2024 for its game reveals, it will feature interviews with developers, music skits, and more. Here's everything fans need to know about the length of the showcase.

How long will the Summer Game Fest 2024 presentation be?

This year's Summer Game Fest will air on June 7, 2024, at 2 PM PT and the main presentation will air for about two hours as per the official event schedule. Show host Geoff Keighley will once again take the stage to address the audiences and showcase World Premier reveals.

One such title has already leaked in the form of Sid Meier's Civilization 7 from publisher 2K Games. The next-generation iteration of the beloved 4X Strategy franchise helmed by developer Firaxis Games will mark an almost 10-year gap since the last entry. While the game's banner leaked early and has since been taken down, an official announcement trailer is expected at Summer Game Fest 2024.

Game reveals will undoubtedly form the bread and butter of this showcase, but they will also be interjected by other entertaining events as we have come to expect from past instances. It remains to be seen what's in store for this year, however, as Summer Game Fest has always been more than just about the games.

The main two-hour event will be followed by the Day of the Devs event at 4 PM PT, which will see various independent developers around the globe share announcements of their games. There is much more to come, however, over the next few days as the schedule stretches on until June 10, 2024, ending the string of exciting game showcases with the Ubisoft Forward event.

The show will go live on streaming sites such as YouTube and Twitch. Fans can check out the full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule to know more details, including timings and the featured publishers.

