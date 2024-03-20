How long does it take to beat Alone in the Dark?

With Pieces Interactive's latest take on the iconic horror franchise finally here, fans may be wondering how long it will take them to beat Alone in the Dark. The third-person shooter provides many opportunities for players to explore the eerie Derceto Manor and unravel the mystery behind it. However, the truth is not as simple as it seems at first glance.

With two characters leading the plot, Alone in the Dark is ripe for a second playthrough. However, this also dries up the playtime for fans.

How long will players take to beat Alone in the Dark?

To beat Alone in the Dark fully, players must play as both protagonists. (Image via THQ Nordic)

The game is short relative to other modern games, so players can expect to spend about eight-12 hours on their first playthrough depending on whether or not they choose to breeze through the story - regardless of which of the two Alone in the Dark protagonists they pick. There are plenty of collectibles and lore entries to discover, all of which are optional, of course.

While casual fans will find themselves reaching the finale fairly quickly, completionists will no doubt want to take their sweet time peeking around every corner, leaving no stone unturned or door unopened. The developers suggest that players beat Alone in the Dark a second time with the other character, who is required to obtain the remaining Lagniappe.

One of the many Lagniappes that help players beat Alone in the Dark. (Image via THQ Nordic)

These are the collectibles scattered around the world; they will not just help piece together the story further but also unlock new weapons for use. Besides these, there are some story differences as well. While the fundamental story is the same regardless of whether players pick Emily or Edward, their paths will be divulged, eventually resulting in entirely different set pieces close to the finale.

So a second playthrough will easily bring the total playtime to beat Alone in the Dark to 20-24 hours. As mentioned in our Alone in the Dark review, the game can lean towards repetition sometimes, which will certainly turn off many players from replays. Fans who do end up enjoying the game and its rich atmosphere will love to return to Derceto Manor and revel in its manic nature more.

What platforms is Alone in the Dark on?

The survival horror third-person shooter is available on all modern platforms in its Unreal Engine glory. This means PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, all of which feature parity with one another. Unfortunately, this also means last-gen and Nintendo Switch owners miss out on the game.