How long does it take to beat Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo has an interesting blend of supernatural and cyberpunk elements. The game is set in a fictional Tokyo that has been consumed by a fog filled with all kinds of deadly spirits.

Players will control Akito Izuki, who is accompanied by the spirit of KK, as they attempt to find out what happened and make things right. However, just how long is Ghostwire: Tokyo?

The good news is that the main storyline in Ghostwire: Tokyo takes players about 15 hours to beat. Side quests add a few more hours to this total. This means that it takes around 20+ hours to beat everything. Of course, this can be more or less, depending on how much exploring a player does.

Playing through Ghostwire: Tokyo can take about 15 hours worth of time to complete

As players traverse Ghostwire: Tokyo and assume control of Akito, they will discover the mysteries of what happened in the city. Players will also be able to use supernatural abilities such as Spectral Vision.

The game is a unique experience that will appeal to a wide variety of players. Its RPG aspect, combined with horror and folklore elements, will surely impress.

There will always be more to do and see in the game

Even when finishing the game, there is much to see and do, the game provides fantastic visuals and an immersive enviornment for players to get lost in

Even if players make it through the main campaign, they will still have many additional quests to complete.

Side quests can always be an interesting thing to partake in. Players will learn additional lore and delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding the story in-game. But exploration and discovering secrets is another aspect of the game players can explore for themselves.

Finding secrets within the game can involve dog food

Sometimes there are more things to see than what meets the eye. Once the player unlocks Spectral Vision, they will be able to provide dog food to the various dogs that make their way around the city. When players provide the dogs with dog food, they will respond in kind by revealing nearby secrets to the players, as well as sometimes providing them with money.

