How long does it take to beat Revenge of the Savage Planet?

Revenge of the Savage Planet might be perfect for those looking for a comfy game. This newly released adventure title takes you to multiple planets where you must explore the environment and return to planet Earth. If you have already started the game and are wondering how long it will take to finish it, you are at the right place.

The main story of Revenge of the Savage Planet is just 5-6 hours long, making it the perfect pick if you want to enjoy a short video game after a hectic day. If you're wondering about side quests and a 100 percent completion, let's explore that in detail.

Side quests and 100 percent completion time in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet also features a co-op mode (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

The game features four planets, but if you have completed the main quest and want to explore more, you can play the side quests available in Revenge of the Savage Planet. As not many side missions are available, you can expect to invest 11-13 hours in total.

Now, if you want to play the game even longer, you will essentially be targeting a 100 percent completion. This will require you to spend around 16-18 hours. A 100 percent completion run will include unlocking every trophy as well as unlocking a secret planet named Slappi's Den of Fun.

Do note that the time mentioned above can vary based on multiple factors. Firstly, if you are new to such adventure titles, you might take a while to understand and grasp the controls and mechanics. Moreover, the time you take can also vary from player to player due to the difficulty mode that you choose.

Another crucial point to remember is that the game also offers a co-op mode. If you will be playing the game with a partner, keep in mind that co-op games require proper coordination. You might have to replay certain parts of the game due to this. All these factors might lead to a slight difference in the time you take to complete the game.

