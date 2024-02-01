How long does it take to beat Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's campaign length is something many players will be curious about, especially considering its nature as a looter-shooter instead of a traditional single-player superhero game. While the title is technically a sequel to the Batman Arkham games, it does have its differences that make completing it a totally unique experience.

The game incentivizes replayability and grinding to get better loot and complete seasonal content, akin to most looter-shooters. It also features a finite single-player story. Rocksteady Studio's latest superhero title/ looter-shooter has had an incredibly rough early access launch, with servers being taken offline multiple times.

Be that as it may, with the game now being fully playable, fans might be interested in knowing how long it takes to beat the single-player campaign. This article discussed everything you need to know about Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's campaign length.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

How long is the main story of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

If you plan to beeline the main story of the game without partaking in any of the optional content or grinding for better gear, you're looking at around 10-12 hours of playtime. This also depends on your chosen difficulty settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, as 10-12 hours is what it takes to complete the game on easy or normal difficulty.

That said, should you choose the Sweating Bullets difficulty preset, it will add roughly an hour or two to the playtime, owing to the increased health and aggression of the enemies and boss fights. The longest section of the game is the prologue, which, on the hardest difficulty, took me around three hours to go through.

If you're looking for 100% completion and getting all the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice trophies, it'll take you around 35-40 hours, mostly due to the notorious Riddler Trophies, as well as the open-world end-game content, which can take quite a while to go through.

It isn't surprising to see superhero games having a shorter runtime than an average open-world action game, with the most recent example being Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which has a 15-20 hours long campaign. However, Rocksteady's latest title, being just 10-12 hours, does feel a bit jarring, especially with how the story is structured.

Instead of giving players a definitive ending to the game's story, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's ending feels half-baked and incomplete, leaving multiple plot threads hanging, potentially for the game's planned post-launch seasons.