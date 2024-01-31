Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League difficulty settings explained

Much like the Batman Arkham games, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's difficulty settings provide a great amount of flexibility and make this title more accessible. However, instead of simply this game's combat challenge, each difficulty preset in Rocksteady Studio's latest title also offers additional perks.

Such options provide an additional layer of re-playability in linear story-driven games like Batman Arkham Trilogy as well as Suicide Squad. However, the Batman games don't push you to switch to the higher difficulties unless you're looking for a greater challenge. However, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League incentivizes doing just that.

On higher difficulty levels, you do have to face a much meaner version of Brainiac's minions and the Justice League, but you also get a much higher payout. Here's a comprehensive look at Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's difficulty settings.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

All Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League difficulty settings

There are essentially three difficulty presets in Rocksteady's latest looter-shooter title, with each featuring its own set of perks and bonuses. Here are the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings in question:

Walk In The Park: Walk In The Park is the easiest difficulty preset; it doesn't offer an XP bonus.

Walk In The Park is the easiest difficulty preset; it doesn't offer an XP bonus. Best Pay Attention: Best Pay Attention is the normal Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and comes with a 10% XP bonus and a 15% Resource one.

Best Pay Attention is the normal Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and comes with a bonus and a one. Sweating Bullets: Sweating Bullets is the hardest difficulty setting and offers a 20% XP and a 30% Resource bonus.

While the Best Pay Attention difficulty preset is the default one, you can change it anytime during gameplay by simply following these steps:

Go to the main menu (press the Esc key on the keyboard or the Options button on Xbox or PlayStation controllers).

key on the keyboard or the button on Xbox or PlayStation controllers). Under the Squad menu, select Difficulty to switch to a different difficulty preset.

The game adapts to new difficulty presets on the fly without even requiring a restart or checkpoint reload, which further incentivizes switching to higher difficulties.

Do note that story progress, as well as trophies and achievements, are not locked behind certain difficulty presets. As such, you can freely switch between them without compromising your advancement.

While you will be perfectly fine with the Best Pay Attention difficulty preset, I do recommend going for the hardest difficulty if you want a bit of a challenge. On the normal one, Rocksteady's looter-shooter can feel a tad bit too easy, even during the early hours of this game's campaign.