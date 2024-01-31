Why is the Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League evil?

The Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League being evil is something that was hinted at in the game's trailers but never explored too much in the marketing. However, with the early access release for Deluxe Edition owners, we finally have answers to why the Justice League turned hostile towards those they swore to protect.

While the reason for the Justice League going rogue becomes apparent in the gameplay reveal trailer, most fans might miss it. This isn't a new concept, as it has been explored in comics. However, it sure is rarely seen in DC's games.

Here's a definitive look at why the Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has turned evil.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

How did the Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League turn evil?

The Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is turned evil by Brainiac, a multiversal alien who aims to conquer every planet he sets foot on while also collecting their remnants as souvenirs. Furthermore, he can assume psychic control of his enemies, making him a formidable threat akin to the likes of Darkseid.

In his mission to conquer Metropolis and, subsequently, the entire planet, he takes control of the strongest Justice League members, i.e., Superman, Green Lantern, Batman, and Flash. While Brainiac alone isn't that strong, his real strength lies in his psychic abilities.

Once he takes control of his subjects, they essentially become his minions, serving his every command. Brainiac also helms a mothership, which amplifies his abilities.

He's the reason why the Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League suddenly turned rogue and started attacking the very people they swore to protect.

FAQs on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Who are the playable characters in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

In Rocksteady's latest looter-shooter title, you can play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. The game can be played either solo or in co-op with a squad of four players.

Is Batman playable in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

No, Batman is not playable in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. Instead, the Caped Crusader serves as one of the main adversaries in the main campaign.

Are members of the Justice League in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League playable?

None of the Justice League members in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is playable in the game.

Is Brainiac playable in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

No, Brainiac isn't a playable character in the game. However, he serves as the final boss of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

When is Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League releasing?

The game will be released on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

When does Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League early access go live?

Early access for Deluxe Edition owners is now live on all platforms.

More Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League topics