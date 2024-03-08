How long does it take to beat The Outlast Trials?

You might wonder how long it takes to beat The Outlast Trials if you are interested or planning to play it. Red Barrels' iconic survival horror game franchise returns to give you another challenge, where you will face nightmarish creatures and outsmart them to survive the dark. The duration of The Outlast Trials can vary depending on whether you play solo or with friends.

While Red Barrels' latest horror game isn't particularly huge, it will still take around 20 hours to finish. This article will give you an estimated time to beat The Outlast Trials, depending on the content you choose to play.

Note: The time limit stated in this article is approximate, and it might take you less or more time, depending on how you play the game at your own pace.

How many hours do you need to beat The Outlast Trials?

It will take an estimated 18 hours to beat the game (Image via Red Barrels)

It will take an estimated 17 to 20 hours to beat The Outlast Trials. However, your completion time will heavily depend on the content you choose to play and whether you attempt to finish the game solo or with friends.

Here are all the estimated times to beat The Outlast Trials, depending on the missions or quests you play.

Main story: 17-18 hours

17-18 hours Main story and Side missions: 20-22 hours

20-22 hours Completionist: 31 hours

Do keep in mind that the game will become significantly easier if you decide to play it with your buddies. Going solo will take time as you must finish all the objectives and defeat each challenging foe by yourself.

Everything to do to beat The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials can be played in co-op (Image via Red Barrels)

The titular Trials are special programs and challenges in the game that you, the player, must overcome if you want to beat the game. Four of these programs will be available to you, each with its set of side missions and challenges.

Police Station - Program 1

Fun Park - Program 2

Orphanage - Program 3

Mansion - Program X

The Mansion is only unlocked if you beat all of the 15 Trials successfully. The game will get more challenging with each Trial, so it is recommended that you play the game alongside your friends.

There will be a lot of tools to help you survive the Trials and escape the nightmarish creatures who are out for your blood. These pieces of equipment will be unlocked as you progress through the main plot of the Outlast Trials.