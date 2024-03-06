What is the plot of The Outlast Trials?

The Outlast Trials is finally out of early access, and players are excited to dive into this multiplayer horror experience. This is a prequel to the first two games set in the same universe. Red Barrels studio has perfected the art of scaring players, and this brand-new offering does live up to its name.

The story for the Outlast games is convoluted and vague. Much like the first title's protagonist, players usually have to become investigative journalists themselves to uncover the truth behind the horrors. This form of storytelling is present in the newest Outlast game and can be hard to follow.

This article will take a look at the story of The Outlast Trials and how it's connected to the first two games.

The Outlast Trials - Story, Lore, and Characters

Welcome to The Outlast Trials...

The Outlast Trials is a prequel to the events of the first two games. Set in 1959, players take on the role of test subjects known as Reagents and complete objectives in the form of Trials. You can team up with up to three others or, if you're daring enough, take on the game yourself.

As is the case with the Outlast games, there is always something menacing that chases you through the game. In this current era, you are hunted by the Ex-Pop, failed experimental subjects that serve as antagonists. They are incredibly violent and will seek to hunt down any that stand in their way.

There is a lot of lore tied to these deranged maniacs that hunt you. The Ex-Pop were subjects of Murkoff's experiments for the defunct Project Lathe. Fans of the original game will recognize Murkoff Corporation as the conglomerate responsible for most of the evil present in the Outlast universe.

The trials/missions take on a Portal-esque route as they require you and your team to solve puzzles in increasingly dangerous situations. The trials also have a thematic approach to them, which varies from trial to trial.

Who are the Regeants in The Outlast Trials?

This new Outlast game features customizable characters, a first in the series. Players can create their avatars to take on the challenging trials in complementary clothing. These characters are dubbed as the Regeants, hapless men and women who have fallen on hard times.

The Murkoff Corporation takes advantage of their helplessness and enlists them as test subjects for their vile experiments. As players begin their journey in the game, they are confronted with The Skinner Man, Mother Gooseberry, and other Ex-Pop assets. This opening part of the game sets the tone for the rest of the story as the prey get a first-hand look at their hunters.

The Skinner Man and Mother Gooseberry are the primary antagonists of the game and are also termed as Prime Assets. These Prime Assets are members of Ex-Pop that are incredibly strong and relentless in their pursuit. Should you encounter them, exercise extreme caution when dealing with these homunculi.

The world of Outlast is frightening and sends shivers down the spine of any seasoned gamer. The Outlast Trials is available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4 Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.