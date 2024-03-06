Is The Outlast Trials multiplayer?

Developer Red Barrel's newest horror game is here, but given its all-new caricature, fans wonder about The Outlast Trials multiplayer. Past entries from the studio have been narrative-centric survival horror experiences that emphasize player isolation and do a great job of inducing fear in the player at any moment, either through set pieces or cinematics.

But what about Outlast Trials? Is it similar in that vein or a completely different beast altogether? Let's find out.

The Outlast Trials multiplayer allows friends to team up in PvE survival horror action

The Outlast Trials multiplayer allows up to four-player co-op (Image via Red Barrels)

Originally released last year under early access, The Outlast Trials is a multiplayer-focused game - a big departure from the previous entries. It is a spin-off, allowing up to four players to partake in murder games and try to escape unhinged foes and evil bosses in a game of hide-and-seek.

If players were wondering if there is a PvP aspect, then no. This is not an asymmetrical multiplayer game like Dead By Daylight. Rather, the antagonists in the game are AI-controlled. Players must outsmart these opponents by solving puzzles and evading them, eventually finding the exit.

Of course, if players wish, they can play solo as well. However, as is the nature of co-op aspects of any video game, playing together makes things easier, especially if team coordination is on point. Players will engage in main Trials and smaller-scale MK-Challenges across a series of themed levels.

What platforms is The Outlast Trials out on?

The Outlast Trials multiplayer features cross-play as well (Image via Red Barrels)

Players can enjoy The Outlast Trials multiplayer on most modern platforms. This includes PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This includes cross-play, meaning PC players can play with PlayStation, but there is no cross-progression.

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch seems to have been left out. It is unclear if fans of the portable console will get to engage in adrenaline-pumping multiplayer therapy sessions.

However, since the mainline entries are on Nintendo Switch, there is some hope. That remains to be seen, however, as developer Red Barrels has not touched upon the subject of a Nintendo Switch port yet.

The game is currently available via both Standard and Deluxe editions.