Is The Outlast Trials on Nintendo Switch?

The Outlast Trials has become a hot topic in the gaming community. It's receiving praise for its gameplay elements. As the most anticipated horror title of 2024, the third installment of the series lives up to its esteemed reputation, generating immense excitement. However, concerns are emerging among players regarding the game's availability on the Nintendo Switch.

Given the immense success of the previous Outlast games, widely hailed as some of the best in the horror genre, fans from all genres are waiting to get their hands on the third installment. However, regarding the platform availability, there's disappointing news for Nintendo Switch users.

Read on for further details related to the Outlast Trials platforms.

Can you play Outlast Trials on Nintendo Switch?

The title is not available on Nintendo Switch (Image via Red Barrels)

No, you can't play Outlast Trials on Nintendo Switch. Users can enjoy previous Outlast installments on this console, but not the third one. Per the official Red Barrels website, the game is available on Xbox Series S/X, PC via Steam and Epic, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Numerous developers are opting to release their titles exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. This decision is primarily motivated by a commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards for their games. Similarly, the absence of Outlast Trials on Nintendo Switch can be attributed to this quality-centric approach.

What are the different editions of Outlast Trials?

The game comes in Standard and Deluxe Editions (Image via Red Barrels)

The game comes in two editions: Standard and Deluxe, each with its own price and content offerings. Here are the prices and contents of each edition:

Standard Edition:

Price: $39.99

$39.99 Includes: Base game

Deluxe Edition:

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Includes:

Base game

The Reagent Starter Pack

Legendary player skins

Cell posters

Cell Items

Player icons

You can purchase the game from Red Barrels' official website or your preferred platform's store. The game was released on March 5, 2024, marking the series' first entry into multiplayer gameplay. Now, you can team up with friends to tackle challenges and confront the terrifying creatures together.

This game's narrative captivates with its intrigue and presents a range of demanding missions. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, it unveils the perilous experiments conducted by the Murkoff Corporation. It delivers engaging and adrenaline-inducing gameplay, making it a delight for horror game enthusiasts.