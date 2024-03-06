Is The Outlast Trials on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

With its global cross-platform launch, fans have contemplated a prime question: Is The Outlast Trials on Xbox consoles? Originating from the masterminds be­hind the fear-inducing Outlast serie­s, this psychological horror game throws a genuine te­st at its players. If you're an Xbox enthusiast poise­d to see how brave you are­, you might wonder if your Xbox One or Xbox Serie­s X|S can endure this game's te­rrors.

Fear not (or do fear the game). This article will clear up the confusion and tell you everything you need to know about the availability of "The Outlast Trials" on Xbox platforms.

Is The Outlast Trials on Xbox consoles?

Red Barrels Studio, the Montreal-based studio behind the spine­-chilling "Outlast" series, unveile­d The Outlast Trials on May 18, 2023, releasing in early acce­ss for Microsoft Windows.

Finally, on March 5, 2024, the­ game was fully launched across multiple platforms, like the Xbox One­ and Xbox Series X|S. It's time to brush the­ dust off your controller, brace yourself for a scare­, and plunge into the ee­rie realm of Murkoff Corporation's disturbing operations.

Cross-gen compatibility

An additional perk for Xbox players is the game's cross-gen compatibility. This means you can purchase The Outlast Trials on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and enjoy the experience on both consoles. The game will automatically adjust to optimize performance based on your specific hardware.

Paired with the game's multiplayer aspect, The Outlast Trials on Xbox consoles is set to spark joy (or terror) amongst fans.

What platforms is The Outlast Trials available on?

The game can be played on the following consoles:

PC

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Sadly, The Outlast Trials on Xbox Game Pass is a myth; you will have to buy the full game to play it. Although there is no mention of a game pass inclusion, you might see it added later in the game's life cycle.

More information on The Outlast Trials

With The Outlast Trials on Xbox consoles, you can dive headfirst into the chilling depths of psychological horror, where nerve-wracking features crank up the suspense and keep you on the edge of your seat:

Cooperative Terror: Join forces with up to four friends in The Outlast Trials' cooperative mode, adding comfort and chaos as you confront horrors together.

Join forces with up to four friends in The Outlast Trials' cooperative mode, adding comfort and chaos as you confront horrors together. Character Selection: Select your character class from four options: The stealthy Snarler, the resilient Bruiser, the healing Mender, or the supportive Watcher.

Select your character class from four options: The stealthy Snarler, the resilient Bruiser, the healing Mender, or the supportive Watcher. Trial by Terror: Survive the twisted trials set by the sadistic Murkoff Corporation, solving puzzles and dodging deranged guards for a heart-pounding experience.

Survive the twisted trials set by the sadistic Murkoff Corporation, solving puzzles and dodging deranged guards for a heart-pounding experience. Inventory Management: Manage your inventory wisely, choosing between healing items, distractions, and tools to navigate the trials' challenges.

Manage your inventory wisely, choosing between healing items, distractions, and tools to navigate the trials' challenges. Psychological Horror: Dive into a world of psychological horror, where unsettling experiments and mind control create an atmosphere of constant dread and paranoia.

So that's the scare-down on The Outlast Trials on Xbox. Grab your squad (or play solo if you feel extra brave), and get ready to be creeped out. With its unique mix of co-op scares, character classes, and mind-bending trials, The Outlast Trials promises an unforgettable (and possibly sleepless) horror experience. Just remember, there's no hiding under the covers in this game.