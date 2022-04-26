How long it takes to beat Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is bigger than any previous Star Wars-Lego collaboration. It’s goofy, fun, and incredibly entertaining for kids and adults alike. It has quite a few levels for players to dive into, considering it recreates levels from Episode I: The Phantom Menace to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course, it isn’t just a recreation of the main story. Some levels are essentially open-world, and there are just as many smaller levels. Taking a stroll through each one, gamers are bound to find side content.

Like before, there are collectibles to find, playable characters to unlock, and side missions to experience. Depending on the user, the number of hours put into Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga differs.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: How long it takes to beat the main story and 100% completion

How long does it take to beat the main story?

Each episode, which follows the events of the movies of the same name, is broken into five levels. And since there are nine episodes, that are 45 levels. In other words: each episode will take around two hours, give or take, to complete the main story, which equals out to 18 to 20 hours or so.

Of course, there’s some leeway for each type of player. There’s a good chance Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be upwards of 25 hours for those who aren’t rushing through the game.

There’s also side content to consider, such as side missions and challenges. Even if gamers were to focus solely on the main story, it’s tough to resist the urge to explore.

Should they indulge in some side content to break up the pace, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be upwards of 30 hours.

How long to reach 100% completion?

However, there are more than just side missions and challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. For the small percentage of users who are completionists, beating and unlocking everything will take upwards of 80 hours.

There are puzzles, collectibles, characters, and ships to find like in previous installments. For example, over 300 playable characters exist in the game — not to mention the dozens of ships, datacards, and hundreds of Kyber Bricks to locate. Even minikits make a return.

But should players take on the challenge of 100% completion, they will earn a platform-related achievement, in addition to a neat celebratory scene in the game.

