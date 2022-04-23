How to get Kyber Bricks easily in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Previous titles in the ‘Lego’ game had various collectibles to find, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga continues that tradition. Minikits make a return along with datacards and the Star Wars-inspired ‘Kyber Bricks,’ which is a spin on the kyber crystals that give a lightsaber its color, among other traits.

Amongst the other collectibles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the Kyber Bricks are by far the most abundant hidden collectibles in the game.

Kyber Bricks are also useful for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s class system. Every class has abilities that can be unlocked, but require Kyber Bricks to trade for said skills. Considering there are over 200 in the game, here are a few tips and tricks that make finding Kyber Bricks smoother.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Tips and tricks on how to find Kyber Bricks easily

One of the most useful tools to have is the Scavenger Tools, which are used quite often to reach blocked-off areas. The Scavenger Tools are:

Net Launcher : Fires a net onto an X-shaped structure. The nets create a climbable terrain.

: Fires a net onto an X-shaped structure. The nets create a climbable terrain. Glider : A jetpack that lasts a few seconds. It allows the player to glide, not fly, to areas unreachable by jumping.

: A jetpack that lasts a few seconds. It allows the player to glide, not fly, to areas unreachable by jumping. Breaker Blaster: Some walls have glowing blue cracks. The Breaker Blaster can break it.

To unlock the Scavenger Tools, players will have to play through a portion of Episode VII: The Force Awakens, up until they reach ‘Scrap for Scraps.’ Players assume the role of Rey, as she collects scraps to create the aforementioned Scavenger Tools.

Normally, players would have to complete story missions for every previous episode, but Episode VII: The Force Awakens is unlocked right from the start. In other words: Play ‘Scrap for Scraps’ before engaging in the rest of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

As the player progresses through the story, virtually every level will have a hidden Kyber Brick (often more than one). Here’s what to look out for:

Side missions : Kyber Bricks can be a possible reward, including challenges.

: Kyber Bricks can be a possible reward, including challenges. Puzzles : It’s common for puzzles to be completed by using Scavenger Tools.

: It’s common for puzzles to be completed by using Scavenger Tools. In Space : Kyber Bricks are also found in the cores of comets.

: Kyber Bricks are also found in the cores of comets. Story missions : Every story mission has six Kyber Bricks to find.

: Every story mission has six Kyber Bricks to find. Playable characters: A few are only accessible by specific characters.

It also doesn’t hurt to explore every nook and cranny of the open-world levels. Having a friend to help explore would also be really fun.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul