How to maintain high K/D in PUBG Mobile's new K/D system

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has arrived and the players have started completing the daily and challenge missions to increase their RP level to unlock exclusive rewards. Other than the new in-game items, the developers have also changed the K/D system completely, forcing players to play aggressively to maintain a high K/D.

What is the new K/D system in PUBG Mobile?

Before the Season 13 update, the Kill to death ratio (K/D) was calculated by dividing the total number of kills by the total number of deaths. Due to this, the players were camping a lot to get the Chicken Dinner. It was a huge disadvantage for players who loved to play aggressively.

However, that is not the case with the new K/D system, in which the calculations are made based on the total number of kills in every match. The K/D of a player would be calculated by dividing the total number of kills by the total number of matches played.

In simpler words, if one wants to maintain a K/D ratio of 10, one should have 10 kills per match.

Maintaining high K/D in the new K/D system in PUBG Mobile

Here are three tips which can help you in maintaining a high K/D ratio in the new system.

#1 Drop Location

Choosing an appropriate drop location is very crucial in maintaining a high K/D ratio, especially after the latest PUBG Mobile update. Considering the new system, everyone will rush to the hot drops like Georgopol, Novorepnoye, etc. in Erangel.

Thus, you might want to land on a place which is slightly away from these hot drops so that you can loot properly. Once you complete your loot, you can indulge in a fight to secure a good number of kills.

#2 Gun Combination

Earlier, the PUBG Mobile K/D ratio was dependent on the kills of the whole squad which is not the case with the new system. Now you will have to secure kills of your own to raise your K/D.

Thus, choosing a suitable gun combination is important. The most important thing is to prefer an Assualt Rifle that will help you secure kills, unlike the sniper rifles where the knocked out player has a high chance of getting revived.

#3 Optimum Strategy

Due to the new system in PUBG Mobile, the players should ideally not play completely passively as that will rid them of the opportunity to get kills. Subsequently, players should start pushing strategically on the opponents.

Proper compounds should be chosen and areas that have ample cover should be prioritized so that you can have an upper hand over your enemies when rushing.

