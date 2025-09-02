How to make Aerogel in Subnautica

Aerogel in Subnautica is one of the most useful intermediate-level craftable items that can be made. For those progressing from the early game, finding materials for this item will be slightly challenging since the resources required spawn in the darker depths, often home to dangerous alien wildlife.

However, Aerogel is a vital component of progression in the game. We look at everything there is to know about it in Subnautica.

How to craft Aerogel in Subnautica

Craft Aerogel via the Fabricator machine (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Aerogel is described in-game as a "light, porous gel", used for heat-insulating purposes. As such, it is used primarily in electronic devices, making it one of the most important craftables in Subnautica. To create it, only two ingredients are required:

Gel Sack (x1)

Ruby (x1)

Gel Sacks are difficult to track down, given their sparsity and the fact that they are found in deeper regions. Rubies are more common but also found around darker depths, namely Blood Kelp forests, Grand Reef, Lost River, and similar areas.

Thankfully, the Deep Sparse Reef zone containing Lifepod 19 is a relatively safe area, meaning players can find both resources easily. Rubies can be found on the walls of these areas, including around the Blood Kelp forest entrances, distinguishable by their crimson color, while Gel Sacks should be on the seafloor around Lifepod 19.

That said, Gel Sacks are much more limited than Rubies. As such, it is best to harvest seeds from them by striking a Gel Sack with a knife and then growing them in an underwater growbed. This way, players will not need to go hunting for the resource when needed.

Aerogel is used in many important electronic item recipes, namely the Fabricator, Habitat Builder, Mobile Vehicle Bay, Vehicle Upgrade Console, Cyclops Upgrade Console, and even the Water Filtration Machine. In other words, players will not be able to do much without making Aerogel in Subnautica.

Subnautica is on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

