Where to find Gel Sacks in Subnautica

Subnautica features a variety of alien biomes filled with unique flora to collect. This includes the rare Gel Sacks, which are a key component for crafting in the open-world survival crafting game. It is quite rare to find, spawning only in deep areas, and in limited quantities. As such, if players find one, they should grab seeds from it to regrow it.
This guide explains everything about Gel Sacks in Subnautica. Here are the details.
Read More: Best tips and tricks for starting Subnautica
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to get Gel Sacks in Subnautica
A Gel Sack is a flora type in Subnautica that is distinguishable by its dark green, bulbous body and bright purple spots. It can often be found on the walls or floors of deep areas like caves. Below are the biomes where Gel Sacks can be found with varying degrees of rarity:
- Blood Kelp Zone
- Bone Fields Caves
- Deep Grand Reef
- Deep Sparse Reef
- Dunes
- Grand Reef
- Lost River
- Mountains
- Northwestern Mushroom Forest
- Sea Treader's Tunnel Caves
There are some in the Mushroom Forest area, on the giant tree next to Lifepod 13. Alternatively, a safe spot to harvest Gel Sacks is Officer Keen's Lifepod 19, which does not have any predators around it despite being over 250 meters below sea level.
The most efficient way of farming Gel Sacks, however, is to use a planter at a base. Planters are growbeds that allow players to plant different aquatic plants. Before picking up a Gel Sack, players should be sure to strike it with a knife, which will add its seeds to their inventory. These seeds can be added to a planter to grow Gel Sacks.
Note that Gel Sacks will disintegrate upon the third strike, so hit them twice to get the seeds, and then pick up the Gel Sack for use in recipes. This way, players have virtually infinite Gel Sacks to use. As for their purpose, the main recipe that calls for this flora is Aerogel.
Alternatively, Gel Sacks can also be added to the Bioreactor as fuel, granting a healthy 245 Energy per sack, making them good sources for maintaining thermal power reserves. As a side note, Gel Sacks can also be consumed, though they do not grant much water to sustain players in the long run. That concludes our foray into Gel Sacks in Subnautica.
Check out more articles:
- Where to find Silver Ore in Subnautica
- How to recharge Seaglide in Subnautica
- Where is the Lost River in Subnautica?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.