How to make the best use of Chrono's abilities in Free Fire's Ranked mode?

Chrono was first released during the OB26 Operation Chrono update in Free Fire, and the character rapidly gained prominence as one of the game's most wanted characters.

Chrono's skill, however, was nerfed with the OB27 update, and players gradually stopped using him. Chrono owns the TimeTurner ability, which prevents damage from enemies and boosts movement speed. But the skill has a 200-second cooldown period.

After Chrono has been nerfed, players don't usually prefer him for Ranked mode matches as Chrono's cooldown time doesn't allow players to use the skills frequently.

Best use of Chrono's skills in Free Fire's Ranked mode

#1 - Pairing Chrono with Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Chrono needs to be paired with Rockie because Chrono's major drawback is his long Cooldown period. Rockie decreases the cooldown period of the equipped active ability by 6% at its base level and 15% at the maximum level.

Chrono in Free Fire

After being paired with Rockie, players can utilize Chrono in Classic Ranked matches for a much shorter cooldown duration.

#2 - Use correct skill combos in the Ranked mode

Chrono is a prevalent character in Free Fire (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Using the right skill combinations with Chrono may benefit players remarkably on the battlefield. Chrono, Moco, Dasha, and Laura, for example, will make an excellent combo for Ranked mode matches.

Moco identifies foes who are hit. Meanwhile, Dasha helps knock down opponents from a distance by reducing overall recoil. Laura's Sharp Shooter ability also enhances accuracy by 30 while scoping in.

When paired with Chrono's ability, players can create a force field and take instant shelter while gunning down opponents.

#3 - Best for squad matches

Chrono is best for squad matches (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Squad Ranked matches are the best mode for Chrono as opposed to solo or duo modes.

While playing solo or duo, players need to use their skill frequently. However, in squad Ranked matches, players will get enough help from their teammates. Their teammates can provide backup while Chrono's skills are under cooldown. Players would then not require this skill very often.

Note: These suggestions are entirely the writer's personal opinion. Readers may have different points of view.

