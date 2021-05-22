How to make the best use of DJ Alok's abilities in Free Fire?

Since its release, DJ Alok has been one of the most sought-after Free Fire characters. Almost every player admires Alok because of his powerful skills.

DJ Alok's active skill, Drop the Beat, creates a 5m aura, increasing the movement speed and restoring 5 HP for five seconds.

This skill offers multiple advantages to the player on the ground. It helps Alok be versatile and allows the players to have an extra edge during their gameplay.

This article looks at some of the best ways for players to fully utilize the ability of DJ Alok in Free Fire.

Best tips to use DJ Alok in Free Fire

#1. Escaping from the blue zone

DJ Alok is beneficial while escaping from the blue zone in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the only character that offers maximum benefit of his skill while escaping from the blue zone. Some players tend to push ranks while staying with the circle and most times, they get caught in the blue zone and take zone damage.

Here, Alok's continuous healing ability can help players survive that damage and reach the safe zone without applying medkits.

#2. Healing inside water

On the Purgatory and Bermuda map, players often need to swim across water bodies. In many situations, players have to swim across while the enemy is constantly firing at them. DJ Alok's ability will come in handy here. Players can use Alok's healing ability while swimming and will compensate for the damage taken from the enemy.

#3. Use DJ Alok for skill combos

Using Alok in a skill combo can benefit players in Free Fire (Image viaAnkush FF/YouTube)

DJ Alok's ability is very versatile and suitable for almost every character skill combination. If paired correctly, the combined skills can be advantageous in both Clash Squad as well as ranked matches.

For example, DJ Alok, Joseph, Hayato, and Dasha is a balanced character combination for every player.

Dasha's ability will lessen the maximum recoil, making it easier for players to knock down their opponents. Since Joseph increases movement and sprinting speed after taking damage, it helps players avoid enemy attacks. Hayato will increase enemy armor penetration damage, and Alok will offer constant healing with increased movement speed.

Note: These tips solely reflect the individual opinion of the writer. Readers might have different opinions.