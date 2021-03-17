DJ Alok is an immensely popular character in Garena Free Fire.

Even though he was released in late 2019, DJ Alok remains one of the most sought-after characters in the battle royale title. He can be obtained from the in-game store for 599 diamonds.

Players can use DJ Alok's ability in character combinations to enhance their chances of winning on the virtual battlefield.

This article provides the three best character combinations for DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire.

Note: Since DJ Alok has an active ability, it can only be combined with those characters with passive abilities in Free Fire.

3 best Free Fire character combinations for DJ Alok in 2021

DJ Alok in Free Fire

In-game description: Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

Ability: Drop the Beat

At its base level, DJ Alok's ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for 5 seconds.

At its maximum level, the ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds. It is important to note that the effects cannot be stacked.

#1 Alok + Shirou + Dasha + Jota

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou – Damage Delivered

Dasha – Partying On

Jota – Sustained Raid

This is one of the best combinations for close-range encounters in Free Fire. Alok will provide players with a constant source of healing. Meanwhile, Shirou’s ability will mark opponents when they hit the player. The first hit on the marked opponent will deal 100% additional damage.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha's ability will reduce the maximum recoil and the recoil build up by 10% each, making it easier for players to gun down their opponents. The fall damage will also be reduced by 50%.

In close-range encounters where there is extensive usage of SMGs and shotguns, Jota’s ability will replenish 40 HP upon every kill.

Jota in Free Fire

If players don’t like using SMGs and shotguns, they can substitute Jota with Jai or Joseph for aggressive gameplay. Substituting Jota for Moco will enable balanced gameplay.

#2 Alok + Miguel + Joseph + Luqueta

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel – Crazy Slayer

Joseph – Nutty Movement

Luqueta – Hat Trick

Joseph in Free Fire

Alok and Miguel complement one another quite well as they can both provide a sustained source of health.

Miguel's ability will regain 80 EP on every kill, which can slowly be converted to HP when it is not full.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Meanwhile, Joseph’s ability can help players escape enemy attacks as it increases movement and sprinting speed by a whopping 20%. Luqueta's ability, on the other hand, will increase the maximum HP on every kill up to 35.

#3 Alok + Moco + Jai + Hayato

Moco in Free Fire

Moco – Hacker’s Eye

Jai – Raging Reload

Hayato - Bushido

Jai in Free Fire

This is one of the most balanced character combinations for DJ Alok.

Moco can tag enemies for a specific duration when they are hit. Meanwhile, Jai can regain 45% of ammunition automatically using particular weapon categories.

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability, on the other hand, will increase 10% armor penetration with every 10% decrease in HP.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of character combination is entirely subjective and is influenced by the player's preference. Also, the characters haven't been repeated to provide a broader selection to the users.

