Elite Kelly vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is unique as it offers lots of distinct in-game features to players. In the character section, besides selecting from a wide assortment, they can even upgrade some characters to the "Awakened" version, where these character's abilities are enhanced.

Gamers can use any character to play the various game modes in Free Fire. The Factory Challenge is a popular custom room challenge that requires two players to land atop the Factory's roof to fight against each other with fists or melee weapons.

Kelly and Hayato are two upgradable characters who can be "Awakened" to unleash their elite forms: Kelly "The Swift" and Hayato Firebrand.

As players can choose any character for the Factory Challenge, this article compares the abilities of Elite Kelly and Elite Hayato to determine who is a better choice for this challenge.

Analyzing and comparing the abilities of Elite Kelly and Elite Hayato in Free Fire

Elite Kelly

Kelly "The Swift" in Free Fire

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Skill type: Passive

Elite Kelly is the enhanced version of Kelly. She has a passive skill called Deadly Velocity that retains her original ability (Dash) and unlocks a new skill set after four seconds of sprinting.

The first shot on the enemy after skill activation does 101% damage. However, the ability lasts for 5 seconds. Kelly "The Swift's" highest level (Level 6) boosts the first shot damage on an enemy by 106%.

Elite Hayato

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato's upgraded version retains his primary skill (Bushido) and also reduces frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss.

At level 6 of Hayato Firebrand's skill, every 10% loss in the maximum HP of the player will reduce frontal damage by 3.5%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Elite Kelly's skill requires the players to use a gun. But the Factory Challenge only hosts fistfights or melee weapons. Thus, her ability is unsuitable for this mode.

Therefore, it can be said that Elite Hayato will be a far better choice for the Factory Challenge. He will have better damage reduction and enhanced enemy armor penetration during fistfights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.