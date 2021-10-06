Genshin Impact players can acquire Delicious Cream Stew by cooking the Cream Stew recipe perfectly.

One can submit a Delicious Cream Stew for the Path of Austere Frost portion of the Moonchase Festival event. However, some Genshin Impact players might not know how to acquire it (or the other delicious variants).

As long as they have the Cream Stew recipe, they can receive the Delicious Cream Stew. It's essential not to have Barbara cook it, as players don't need a Spicy Stew for the event.

How to make Delicious Cream Stew recipe in Genshin Impact

Cream Stew, as it appears in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Delicious Cream Stew is a recipe, players can acquire it by cooking it. There are three variations of Cream Stew to consider. The one that the player wants is the Delicious version. To obtain it, they must cook the recipe perfectly.

Either "Auto Cook" or "Cook Manually" work in this instance. It depends on if the player has mastered the recipe or not. The former is noticeably quicker, so one should use it if they have it available.

To cook it perfectly via "Cook Manually," Genshin Impact players must hit "Stop" when the white marker hits the orange part of the meter. Hitting anything else will result in them getting a different variation of Cream Stew.

An example of a player cooking it perfectly (Image via Genshin Impact)

The players can then make as many Delicious Cream Stews as they fancy. Remember, the recipe isn't called "Delicious Cream Stew" on the menu; it's called "Cream Stew." The "Delicious" part is added when it's cooked perfectly.

How to obtain the Cream Stew recipe

Good Hunter sells the recipe (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Cream Stew recipe costs 2,500 Mora and is only obtainable for players who are Adventure Rank 25+. They can purchase it from the Good Hunter store in Mondstadt (south of the eastern Teleport Waypoint).

Genshin Impact players can cook nearby the Good Hunter store. This requires them to use:

2x Raw Meat

2x Cream

1x Snapdragon

Obtaining the ingredients for Delicious Cream Stew

It's a 1:1 ratio for Milk and Cream (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two main ways to get Cream in Genshin Impact. First, Sara from Good Hunter sells ten of them for 150 Mora each. Second, players can get one via processing it. It takes one Milk to create one Cream. The processing time is three minutes.

Genshin Impact players can obtain Snapdragons through a few methods. First, Chloris sells ten of them for 280 Mora. She is usually found near the road between Windrise and Thousand Winds Temple.

Second, players can pick up Snapdragon. It's in several Mondstadt and Liyue areas (seen in the interactive map above). Finally, they can get these via gardening in the Serenitea Pot. A single Snapdragon Seed results in the player getting one flower in two days and 22 hours.

Raw Meat is used to create Delicious Cream Stew (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can obtain Raw Meat in several ways. First, they can get them in a few Expeditions. Alternatively, Draff sells ten of them for 240 Mora in Springvale between 6.00 and 19.00.

Of course, Genshin Impact players can find Raw Meat by defeating various wildlife creatures (such as boars). Coupled with that, one can also process Chilled Meat into Raw Meat.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul