How to make food in Cult of the Lamb

After a very successful social media campaign following the game's development, Cult of the Lamb is finally here. This game puts players in the shoes of a young lamb on their journey to conquer the world through the dark arts, while being aided by fellow members of their up-and-coming cult.

However, the game also takes a more laid-back approach at times, giving players the choice to interact with the community villages that they construct as their cult grows. Players can also choose to spend time with other members of their cult to make them happier and increase their in-game stats.

Among the many things players can choose to spend their time doing in their cult's village is cooking food. Though it may sound rather silly in a game as dark as this, the various buffs they provide the cultists with can be quite helpful for those struggling with their cult's upkeep.

Everything to know about cooking in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb's recipe menu (Image via Devolver Digital)

In Cult of the Lamb, cooking is one of the many key factors responsible for keeping one's up-and-coming cult happy and healthy. Given that players get their strength from their followers, cooking is a surprisingly crucial factor to keep in mind as they progress through the game. But the resource management may be a bit much.

As players get through the game, they may find themselves encountering various resources and ingredients that can be used in cooking. Alternatively, players can also unlock and construct farms for their village to grow and harvest these ingredients for use in recipes.

Given that cultists can often act out against the players' wishes, keeping them fed and healthy is important. As expected, there are certain recipes that are better-suited to this than others, and it is determined by the star ranking above every dish. As players progress through the game, more recipes become available.

Once such crucial feature is given to the player around an hour into their playthrough, once their cult begins to grow in size. This is also when overall morale becomes important in Cult of the Lamb. The starting recipes may seem a bit risky to make, given the side effects, but it's either these or starving followers.

In terms of what recipes to craft, the Meager Mixed Meal is the best of the one-star recipes due to it lacking the negative side effects of the other meals. However, this recipe can be somewhat expensive, so players would be well-advised to hoard their resources in order to have enough to make this dish when they need to.

The Mighty Meat Feast is another great meal to have on standby as it grants an increase in drop chances for resources when slaying monsters. Another helpful tip to keep in mind is that the fisherman can sell valuable seafood ingredients for three-star meals after completing his Beasts Below the Waves quest.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee