How to make the most of the Infinite Log glitch in Sons of the Forest

While the Infinite Log glitch may not stick around in Sons of the Forest, it is available in the current Early Access. The trick is not especially difficult to pull off, and it has quite a few useful applications while you're trying to survive in the forest and evade the hungry jaws of cannibals and mutants.

You can also infinitely duplicate items in Sons of the Forest, and while that is easier to do, players shouldn't be too frustrated by taking part in the Infinite Log glitch in this game. However, some players notice that it doesn't seem too reliable in single-player games. It has also been said that it works easier in multiplayer mode, so if you are having trouble, try switching game modes.

Best ways to use the Infinite Log glitch in Sons of the Forest

There are a few known methods of activating the Infinite Log glitch in Sons of the Forest, and they all seem to work reliably in multiplayer mode. See the instructions for each of them below. They vary in complexity, but each version of the trick is worth knowing. They're not as easy as duplicating other items, but it's worth doing.

The hardest part of the first method in Sons of the Forest is getting the white circle to appear. Once they appear, you can keep placing them infinitely to create an infinite amount of logs. Whether you chop with the Modern Axe or not, you need to get a few logs first.

First Method

Chop down a tree

Pick up four logs

Keep two on the ground perpendicular to each other to create a corner

Place a log vertically in the corner

Hold one log while looking at the corner on the ground

Place that log in the corner when you see the white outline circle

Second Method

Place one log on the ground

Place a log vertically on one end

Hold a third log and stand close to the vertical log

Look for the white circle

Place the log repeatedly that you're holding

Third Method

Cut a log into quarters

Stack those upright

Place a full-sized log at the base of the stack, as you did above

The final method takes a bit more work since you have to cut a log down into smaller quarters, but like the above methods, this version of the Infinite Log glitch also has been confirmed to work for players.

Why use this Infinite Log glitch in Sons of the Forest, though? This game is in Early Access, and with that in mind, crashes will be a part of the experience. If the game crashes, you could lose your logs.

It's also incredibly time-consuming to farm up a collection of logs in Sons of the Forest. With that in mind, it's much easier to simply use the Infinite Log glitch in the game. It takes 75 logs to build a cabin. Building that cabin is much faster if you just create the logs. If you want to make windows, doors, ramps, or stairs, you need logs.

This glitch can be used to create a massive wall around your cabin, or perhaps several, to slow down the incoming mutants and cannibals that are seeking to consume you in the game.

Quite a few things in the game require logs, so by using the glitch, you spend far less time chopping down trees and potentially being harmed by the massive willow falling on you.

Glitches like this general may be removed or patched, but Sons of the Forest is now in Early Access. There's no telling what will change before the game launches.

If you've had to restart more once, you're going to want to feel like wasting less time. This glitch will help you use your time far more wisely. If you're having problems with this in solo play, consider opening up multiplayer.

