How to make Inspiration potion in Genshin Impact: Recipe and ingredients

During the Alchemical Ascension event in Genshin Impact 4.5, you might randomly get a task to concoct an Inspiration potion for authors participating in the light novel contest hosted by Yae Publishing House. This might confuse a few players since the event guide does not mention any efficacies or special characteristics for the potion, so players must figure out the solution themselves.

Fortunately, making potions for the authors is not a difficult task. This article will guide you on how to concoct an Inspiration potion in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Alchemical Ascension event.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: How to concoct an Inspiration potion

Market News (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's the Genshin Impact Market News where you need to brew a potion for inspiration in the Alchemical Ascension event:

Yae Publishing House is holding a light novel contest, and authors are searching for inspiration.

It should be noted that there is no potion called Inspiration in the event. This means you must brew a potion with suitable efficacy and special characteristics that will help the authors participating in the contest.

To make an Inspiration potion, you can concoct a Wisdom potion while focusing on the following special characteristics:

Technique

Perception

Focus

Here are the ingredients that have these efficacy and special characteristics:

Special Lumidouce Bell (Wisdom and Technique)

Special Windwheel Aster (Wisdom and Technique)

Special Qingxin (Wisdom and Healing)

Special Graze Lily (Charisma and Perception)

Special Berry (Balanced and Focus)

Special Mint (Balanced and Perception)

Make a Wisdom potion with Technique and Perception characteristics(Image via HoYoverse)

Below are some of the Genshin Impact potion recipes that you can use.

Intermediate grade Wisdom potion (Focus and Technique):

Special Graze Lily x1

Special Windwheel Aster x1

Special Mushroom x2

Special Berry x4

Expert grade Wisdom potion (Technique and Perception):

Special Marcotte x1

Special Graze Lily x2

Special Lumidouce Bell x4

You can also try potions with more than one efficacy, such as:

Intermediate grade Wisdom and Charisma potion (Technique and Perception):

Special Berry x1

Special Lumidouce Bell x2

Special Graze Lily x3

Advanced Wisdom and Charisma potion (Focus and Technique):

Special Mushroom x1

Special Mint x2

Special Lumidouce Bell x2

Special Berry x4

Special Sumeru Rose x5

Once you have concocted the potion, you can put it up for sale until the operational cycle ends. You can also upgrade your ingredients to get higher-grade products. This will increase the potion's market value and sell for a higher price, increasing the total revenue.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.