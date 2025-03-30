How to make Loaded Breakfast Yogurt in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The meal, Loaded Breakfast Yogurt, in Disney Dreamlight Valley, is a delicious four-star dish. With Disney Dreamlight Valley having more than 450 recipes at the time of writing, it can feel a little confusing to figure out which one to try first. Well, the Loaded Breakfast Yogurt is an intermediate-level recipe, which requires four ingredients. You can also earn some Star Coins by selling this dish at a Goofy's Stall or restore a decent amount of energy by consuming it yourself.
The list of items required to make the Loaded Breakfast Yogurt in Disney Dreamlight Valley has been mentioned below.
Ingredients required for Loaded Breakfast Yogurt in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Loaded Breakfast Yogurt in Disney Dreamlight Valley is categorized as a four-star entree meal. To make this dish, you need to collect four ingredients and take them to a cooking pot. Here is a full list of ingredients:
- 1x Oats
- 1x Plain Yogurt
- 1x Spiral strawberries
- 1x Ambrosia
- The first item required to make this recipe is oats, a grain-type ingredient. Oat seeds can be bought from Goofy's stall in Everafter for 150 Star-Coins and it will take approximately 2 hours for it to grow.
- The second and most important item of this dish, plain yogurt, can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Everafter after the second upgrade for 240 Star-Coins.
- The third ingredient, spiral strawberry, can be foraged from the spiral strawberry bush in Everafter. Do note that each bust takes 40 minutes to respawn after you forage them.
- Ambrosia, a spice-type sweetener, can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Mythopia after the second upgrade for 140 Star-Coins. Adding this to your dishes will give them an enhanced and exotic flavor.
Once you have collected all these ingredients, go over to a cooking station, put them all inside a pot, and cook this mouth-watering meal. You can sell the Loaded Breakfast Yogurt for 508 Star Coins or consume it to restore 2425 Energy.
