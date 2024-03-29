How to make makeup potion in Genshin Impact: Recipe and ingredients

There are two Market News in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event where you will get a task to concoct a makeup potion for young girls in Mondstadt and Yun-Han Opera troupe. Fortunately, the product's efficacy and special characteristics for both trends are the same, so you can sell the same item during the cycles with these trends.

This article will cover all the suitable efficacies and special characteristics you need in the makeup potion and guide you on the ingredients required to make it in Genshin Impact 4.5's Alchemical Ascension event.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: How to make a makeup potion

Makeup potion Market News (Image via HoYoverse)

Following are the Market News that require you to concoct a potion for makeup in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event:

Makeup is fashionable amongst the young girls in Mondstadt.

is fashionable amongst the young girls in Mondstadt. The Director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe is preparing to purchase a batch of makeup products for their performances.

Note that the first one is guaranteed to appear during the 8-10 business cycle, and the second news can appear randomly after the 10th operational cycle.

To make a makeup potion, you can concoct a Charisma potion and focus on the following special characteristics:

Fragrant

Technique

Here's a list of all the ingredients with these efficacies and characteristics:

Special Sumeru Rose (Charisma and Fragrant)

(Charisma and Fragrant) Special Graze Lily (Charisma and Perception)

(Charisma and Perception) Special Windwheel Aster (Wisdom and Technique)

(Wisdom and Technique) Special Marcotte (Charisma and Fragrant)

(Charisma and Fragrant) Special Lumidouce Bell (Wisdom and Technique)

(Wisdom and Technique) Special Violetgrass (Constitution and Fragrant)

You can also upgrade these ingredients to make higher-grade potions.

Charisma potion recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are a few potion recipes that you can use to create a makeup potion.

Intermediate Charisma potion (Fragrant and Technique):

Special Graze Lily x2

Special Windwheel Aster x2

Special Qingxin x3

Intermediate Charisma potion (Fragrant and Perception):

Special Sumeru Rose x3

Special Graze Lily x3

Expert Charisma potion (Focus and Fragrant):

Special Berry x2

Special Sumeru Rose x2

Special Marcotte x4

Charisma and Wisdom potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Potions with more than one efficacy are also viable. Here's a list:

Intermediate Charisma and Wisdom (Healing and Fragrant):

Special Mushroom x2

Special Sumeru Rose x2

Special Qingxin x4

Intermediate Charisma and Wisdom (Technique and Perception)

Special Lumidouce Bell x2

Special Graze Lily x3

Special Mint x3

Special Mushroom x6

Place the potion in the shop once you make it, and let the business cycle end.

Following these steps, you should be well-equipped to make a makeup potion in the Alchemical Ascension event.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.