How to make makeup potion in Genshin Impact: Recipe and ingredients

There are two Market News in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event where you will get a task to concoct a makeup potion for young girls in Mondstadt and Yun-Han Opera troupe. Fortunately, the product's efficacy and special characteristics for both trends are the same, so you can sell the same item during the cycles with these trends.
This article will cover all the suitable efficacies and special characteristics you need in the makeup potion and guide you on the ingredients required to make it in Genshin Impact 4.5's Alchemical Ascension event.
Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: How to make a makeup potion
Following are the Market News that require you to concoct a potion for makeup in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event:
- Makeup is fashionable amongst the young girls in Mondstadt.
- The Director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe is preparing to purchase a batch of makeup products for their performances.
Note that the first one is guaranteed to appear during the 8-10 business cycle, and the second news can appear randomly after the 10th operational cycle.
To make a makeup potion, you can concoct a Charisma potion and focus on the following special characteristics:
- Fragrant
- Technique
Here's a list of all the ingredients with these efficacies and characteristics:
- Special Sumeru Rose (Charisma and Fragrant)
- Special Graze Lily (Charisma and Perception)
- Special Windwheel Aster (Wisdom and Technique)
- Special Marcotte (Charisma and Fragrant)
- Special Lumidouce Bell (Wisdom and Technique)
- Special Violetgrass (Constitution and Fragrant)
You can also upgrade these ingredients to make higher-grade potions.
Here are a few potion recipes that you can use to create a makeup potion.
Intermediate Charisma potion (Fragrant and Technique):
- Special Graze Lily x2
- Special Windwheel Aster x2
- Special Qingxin x3
Intermediate Charisma potion (Fragrant and Perception):
- Special Sumeru Rose x3
- Special Graze Lily x3
Expert Charisma potion (Focus and Fragrant):
- Special Berry x2
- Special Sumeru Rose x2
- Special Marcotte x4
Potions with more than one efficacy are also viable. Here's a list:
Intermediate Charisma and Wisdom (Healing and Fragrant):
- Special Mushroom x2
- Special Sumeru Rose x2
- Special Qingxin x4
Intermediate Charisma and Wisdom (Technique and Perception)
- Special Lumidouce Bell x2
- Special Graze Lily x3
- Special Mint x3
- Special Mushroom x6
Place the potion in the shop once you make it, and let the business cycle end.
Following these steps, you should be well-equipped to make a makeup potion in the Alchemical Ascension event.
