How to make more money in Riders Republic

Players who want more cosmetics and items in Riders Republic will need to make more money as they play through the game. Luckily, earning money is a fairly streamlined process with plenty of in-game opportunities.

There are two types of currency that exist within Riders Republic, and only one of them can be earned by playing the game. Republic Coins are the currency that players will need to spend real-life money to obtain. It can be used for exclusive cosmetics.

Republic Bucks is what players will want to earn organically within the extreme sports game.

Methods to earn money or Republic Bucks in Riders Republic

Earning money will happen as players participate in Riders Republic. That means completing almost any event within the game will net them some extra bucks.

The most common way of earning money will come from completing a course for races or tricks, or anything in between. Players will receive 1,000 bonus bucks each time they complete a course for the first time. The extra money in Riders Republic gives them plenty of incentive to play through as many new courses as they can.

Another part of the courses and events is the star rank tied to each one of them. Like many games in the same genre, courses have ratings for players, and the better they perform, the more stars they will get.

Depending on the course and the star rank itself, one can earn up to 10,000 extra Republic Bucks if they manage to get a high score.

Just like the first method though, getting high scores will only give a payout once. Once players have earned enough ranks, they will no longer be rewarded with new monetary rewards in Riders Republic.

Completing contracts for money in Riders Republic

As one completes enough star ranks to earn higher scores, there will be sponsors that are available for pickup. These sponsors lead to daily contracts for players to pursue.

Completing daily contracts for sponsors, of which three can be chosen at a given time, will net players plenty of Republic Bucks. The only catch is that they will have a limited amount each day. This makes it imperative to check back every 24 hours for more Riders Republic contracts.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul