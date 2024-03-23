How to make Spider-Man in Infinite Craft

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 23, 2024 17:30 GMT
Spider-Man in Infinite Craft
Fans of superheroes and the MCU are looking for the best ways to create Spider-Man in Infinite Craft, arguably the most-adored superhero in the Marvel universe. Having your own webhead in the in-game inventory might save you from the tedious process of creating some other elements, as you can use Spider-Man in other fun combinations to discover new things.

This article will explain how to create Spider-Man in Infinite Craft.

Creating Spider-Man in Infinite Craft: A complete guide

Here is how to make Spider-man in the game (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There is more than one way to create something in Infinite Craft. However, this article will provide the simplest step-by-step guide to creating Spider-Man in-game.

The key ingredients for creating Spider-Man are Venom and Universe. Since the game considers the literal meaning of words to generate results for a combination, you won't need anything else to create your favorite superhero.

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Star + Star = Galaxy
  • Galaxy + Star = Universe
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Water = Fish
  • Fish + Fire = Sushi
  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Fish = Pufferfish
  • Pufferfish + Sushi = Poison
  • Poison + Poison = Toxic
  • Toxic + Poison = Venom
  • Venom + Universe = Spider-Man

While this is one method to create Spider-Man in Infinite Craft, there are many other ways. You can also use Spider-Man in other fun combinations to create multiple elements.

How to use Spider-Man in Infinite Craft in other combinations

Here are some examples of using Spider-man in different combinations (Image via Neal Agarwal)

After creating something, you can use it in other combinations to form new things. Here is a list of combinations you can try with Spider-Man to create other elements.

  • Spider-Man + Planet = Spider Planet
  • Spider-Man + Poison = Deadpool
  • Spider-Man + Apple = Spider-apple
  • Spider-Man + Dust = Spider-dust
  • Spider-Man + Cloud = Rain
  • Spider-Man + Steam = Iron Man
  • Spider-Man + Engine = Spider-mobile
  • Spider-Man + Venus = Spider Woman
  • Spider-Man + Sandstorm = Sandman
  • Spider-Man + Galaxy = Milky Way
  • Spider-Man + Universe = Spiderverse
  • Spider-Man + Ocean = Aquaman

Try other fun combinations to add some new elements to your inventory.

