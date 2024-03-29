How to make Steadying potion in Genshin Impact: Recipe and ingredients

During Genshin Impact 4.5's Alchemical Ascension event, you might randomly get a task to concoct a potion with the Steadying effect, depending on the latest Market News. It is one of the 10 special characteristics you can add to a potion. While there are only two ingredients with the Steadying effect, you can still try several recipes with these items to make a potion and sell them at the shop.

This article will list all the ingredients and recipes for Steadying potions with different efficacies in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Alchemical Ascension event.

Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: Recipe and ingredients for Steadying potion

Only two ingredients have Steadying special characteristics in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event:

Special Calla Lily (Constitution)

(Constitution) Special Mist Flower (Strength)

Next is a list of potion recipes for Steadying special characteristics with different efficacies.

Strength potions

Strength potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner Strength (Endurance and Steadying):

Special Jueyun Chili x2

Special Calla Lily x2

Special Mushroom x4

Advanced Strength (Endurance, Warm, and Steadying):

Special Horsetail x2

Special Mist Flower x2

Special Mushroom3

Special Jueyun Chili x6

Expert Strength (Perception, Warm, and Steadying):

Special Qingxin x1

Special Mint x2

Special Jueyun Chili x2

Special Mist Flower x4

Constitution potion

Constitution potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner Constitution (Endurance and Steadying):

Special Jueyun Chili x1

Special Mushroom x2

Special Calla Lily x4

Intermediate Constitution (Strengthening and Steadying):

Special Horsetail x1

Special Dandelion x1

Special Sweet Flower x2

Special Calla Lily x3

Expert Constitution (Steadying, Strengthening, and Fragrant):

Special Mushroom x2

Special Violetgrass x2

Special Calla Lily x3

Special Sweet Flower x4

Wisdom potions

Wisdom potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner Wisdom and Constitution (Endurance and Strengthening):

Special Qingxin x1

Special Sweet Flower x2

Special Mushroom x7

Intermediate Wisdom and Strength (Healing and Warm):

Special Horsetail x1

Special Berry x1

Special Jueyun Chili x2

Special Flaming Flower x2

Expert Wisdom (Healing, Technique, and Steadying):

Special Windwheel Aster x1

Special Qingxin x2

Special Calla Lily x3

Special Lumidouce Bell x4

Charisma potions

Charisma potions (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner Charisma and Wisdom (Steading and Healing):

Special Graze Lily x1

Special Sumeru Rose x1

Special Calla Lily x2

Special Qingxin x4

Advanced Charisma (Steadying, Perception, and Fragrant):

Special Sumeru Rose x3

Special Calla Lily x3

Special Graze Lily x4

Dexterity potions

Dexterity potion (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginner Dexterity and Constitution (Endurance and Steadying):

Special Horsetail x2

Special Sumeru Rose x2

Special Mushroom x2

Special Calla Lily x2

That concludes the list of potions with the Steadying characteristic in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.

