How to make Steadying potion in Genshin Impact: Recipe and ingredients

During Genshin Impact 4.5's Alchemical Ascension event, you might randomly get a task to concoct a potion with the Steadying effect, depending on the latest Market News. It is one of the 10 special characteristics you can add to a potion. While there are only two ingredients with the Steadying effect, you can still try several recipes with these items to make a potion and sell them at the shop.
This article will list all the ingredients and recipes for Steadying potions with different efficacies in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update's Alchemical Ascension event.
Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension: Recipe and ingredients for Steadying potion
Only two ingredients have Steadying special characteristics in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event:
- Special Calla Lily (Constitution)
- Special Mist Flower (Strength)
Next is a list of potion recipes for Steadying special characteristics with different efficacies.
Strength potions
Beginner Strength (Endurance and Steadying):
- Special Jueyun Chili x2
- Special Calla Lily x2
- Special Mushroom x4
Advanced Strength (Endurance, Warm, and Steadying):
- Special Horsetail x2
- Special Mist Flower x2
- Special Mushroom3
- Special Jueyun Chili x6
Expert Strength (Perception, Warm, and Steadying):
- Special Qingxin x1
- Special Mint x2
- Special Jueyun Chili x2
- Special Mist Flower x4
Constitution potion
Beginner Constitution (Endurance and Steadying):
- Special Jueyun Chili x1
- Special Mushroom x2
- Special Calla Lily x4
Intermediate Constitution (Strengthening and Steadying):
- Special Horsetail x1
- Special Dandelion x1
- Special Sweet Flower x2
- Special Calla Lily x3
Expert Constitution (Steadying, Strengthening, and Fragrant):
- Special Mushroom x2
- Special Violetgrass x2
- Special Calla Lily x3
- Special Sweet Flower x4
Wisdom potions
Beginner Wisdom and Constitution (Endurance and Strengthening):
- Special Qingxin x1
- Special Sweet Flower x2
- Special Mushroom x7
Intermediate Wisdom and Strength (Healing and Warm):
- Special Horsetail x1
- Special Berry x1
- Special Jueyun Chili x2
- Special Flaming Flower x2
Expert Wisdom (Healing, Technique, and Steadying):
- Special Windwheel Aster x1
- Special Qingxin x2
- Special Calla Lily x3
- Special Lumidouce Bell x4
Charisma potions
Beginner Charisma and Wisdom (Steading and Healing):
- Special Graze Lily x1
- Special Sumeru Rose x1
- Special Calla Lily x2
- Special Qingxin x4
Advanced Charisma (Steadying, Perception, and Fragrant):
- Special Sumeru Rose x3
- Special Calla Lily x3
- Special Graze Lily x4
Dexterity potions
Beginner Dexterity and Constitution (Endurance and Steadying):
- Special Horsetail x2
- Special Sumeru Rose x2
- Special Mushroom x2
- Special Calla Lily x2
That concludes the list of potions with the Steadying characteristic in Genshin Impact's Alchemical Ascension event.
