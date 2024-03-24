How to make Wood in Infinite Craft

Wood in Infinite Craft can help you make plenty of things, just like it does in real life. Creating this block involves one of the easiest recipes. However, beginners might need help with figuring out which elements to use to get Wood. The game considers the literal meaning of words to generate results for a combination of blocks. Thus, you need to be careful while trying out a combination.

This article shows you the best way to craft Wood in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating Wood in Infinite Craft

There are different ways to create Wood in the game (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The key elements needed to make Wood in Infinite Craft are Tree and Dust. The whole process is just four steps, making this one of the easiest recipes in the game. Here is a step-by-step guide to making Wood:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Dust + Tree = Wood

You can also use other ways to create Wood in Infinite Craft. This block is a crucial ingredient in plenty of other recipes in the game as well. The following section has a few examples of things you can make with Wood.

Fun combinations to try with Wood in Infinite Craft

You can use Wood in different combinations (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can use Wood to create superheroes, fictional creatures, and more. Here are some things you can combine with this block:

Wood + Ice = Igloo

Wood + Joker = Pinocchio

Wood + moon = Warewolf

Wood + Dracula = Stake

Wood + X-Men = Wolverine

Wood + Human = Pencil

Wood + Wave = Surfboard

Wood + Dust = Broom

Wood + Wizard = Magic

Wood + Water = Paper

Wood + Divorce = Saw

Wood + Aquaman = Poseidon

Wood + Iron Man = Iron Wood

Wood + Lake = Boat

Wood + Dandelion = Wish

Wood + Poison = Stick

Wood + Fog = Mist

Wood + Deadpool = Log

Wood + Fire = Campfire

Wood + Engine = Train

Wood + Sandstorm = Sandal

Other than these, Wood might help you get some home appliances too.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guide

How to make Internet in Infinite Craft || How to make Castle in Infinite Craft || How to make MrBeast in Infinite Craft