How to manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2

Having to manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2 is a task that has to be undertaken in the "Launch ICBM" Mission. Based on the difficulty you've chosen, there could be more than one Mission Modifier and multiple objectives to contend with. As for enemy types, they will vary, too, based on how easy or hard the difficulty is.
Having to manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2 is not the most demanding task, but it will require coordination and teamwork. That being said, here's how to go about the task at hand.
Manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2 by reaching the launch site
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Irrespective of the difficulty you choose, once you're in the Mission, you will have two main objectives: Find the Launch Codes and Fuel the ICBM. Once these are done, you'll have to make your way to the main ICBM Silo. Don't worry about looking for it, as it will be marked on your mini-map.
The fun begins when you reach the ICBM Silo. Since the surrounding area is on elevated ground, you'll have to keep an eye out for enemies, who are often found in and around the Silo itself. Once the area has been cleared, you can then proceed to manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2 after the console has been interacted with.
At times, this part of the Mission can glitch, and the locks cannot be disengaged. From my personal experience, this is rare, and while it has happened to me more than once in the past, the issue has been resolved. Four locks have to be disengaged. Once done, you can return to high ground and keep an eye out for enemies that may be lurking nearby.
After you manually disengage silo hatch locks in Helldivers 2, and input the Launch Codes and target coordinates, all that's left to do is watch a beautiful sunset from afar. That is picture picture-perfect representation of Managed Democracy being spread. General Brasch would be proud.
Read more articles here:
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.