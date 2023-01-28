How many chapters are there in the Dead Space remake? game length, side missions, and more explained

The Dead Space remake by Motive Studios stays true to the original 2008 title, recapturing the survival horror title's narrative set against the backdrop of a dark and gloomy atmosphere while modernizing it for a 2023 audience.

The story of the game remains more of less the same (barring a secret ending that lines up more prominently with the events of the sequel) but does flesh out the sorties of the side characters with the side missions.

All chapters in the Dead Space remake

As such, the number of chapters and the chapters themselves in the remake are the same as in the original.

There are a total of 12 chapters in Dead Space, and while that might sound smaller compared to other modern-day narrative-driven titles, each chapter is extensive.

All 12 chapters of the game are listed below, and it should be noted that some chapter names might hint at specific plot points that can be considered mild spoilers.

New Arrivals Intensive Care Course Correction Obliteration Imminent Lethal Devotion Environmental Hazard Into the Void Search and Rescue Dead on Arrival End of Days Alternate Solutions Dead Space

How long is the Dead Space remake

Dead Space follows Isaac Clarke, who travels to USG Ishimura as part of a search and rescue operation by the crew of USG Kelion after receiving a distress call from his girlfriend Nicole.

While exploring the ill-fated ship, he comes to find out that it has been overtaken by a necromorph outbreak, leaving the majority of the USG Ishimura crew dead.

The story is narratively held together across the twelve chapters as Isaac discovers more about the fate of the USG Ishimura crew while facing off against the necromorphs.

The total length of the linear, narrative-driven game is between 12 and 15 hours, divided into twelve chapters. Going for a collective run might push the game's length toward a higher number.

The remake also features a new secret ending, which can be obtained by completing the game in new game+ mode and collecting Marker Fragments throughout the run.

Unlocking the secret ending can take anywhere from 25 to 30 hours of total game time, consisting of a new and a new game+ run.

Dead Space remake side missions explained

While the remake stays quite true to the original, from the dark and gloomy atmosphere to the gameplay, elevating it visually, it also adds in new side quests. These side quests, while not mandatory, flesh out the stories of the USG Ishimura crew.

Side missions can be tracked from Isaac's Wayfinder, marking them as active quests and tracking them. After which, the path to the side mission will be marked with a yellow line whenever Isaac uses his Wayfinder.

The main quests are marked by a blue line, and if you can only see the blue line after marking the side quest, then it means that both are heading in the same direction.

The game does give a warning of a point of no return in Chapter 11, which is the final opportunity to complete the side missions before the finale.

Keeping the side missions until the end might require a lot of backtracking, but since you would have unlocked all security levels by then, it is relatively easier.

Dead Space is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA app. It is also available as part of EA Play Pro, where you can jump right in and try out the title today.

