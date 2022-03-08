How many chapters are there in Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy, produced by Square Enix, was recently released on the Nintendo Switch. From the same studio that released Octopath Traveler, the game also has a strange name and features the same HD-2D graphics as its predecessor.

The title is fairly long, with some sources saying it can take over 50 hours to finish.

How many chapters do users need to complete to finish Triangle Strategy?

When gamers begin their foray into the world, they start with the prologue. The game features chapters that help tell its story, with chapters containing multiple battles and storytelling.

Players are in for a long ride, with the main story having 21 chapters. Depending on how long they spend grinding and leveling their character, this can take over 50 hours to complete.

Completing the individual chapters can branch out the story

Players must make some tough choices during the game's story that can change the way the chapters unfold in the later stages of the game (Image via Triangle Strategy)

Starting the journey into Triangle Strategy is a wonderful experience when users can take in the great graphics and soundtrack. Starting with Chapter 1, they will go through dialogue and cutscenes with choices they make that will help change the game's ending.

These branching options will help make the title different for each playthrough a character has.

Gamers can try the demo for free from the Nintendo Switch Store

Those new to turn-based strategy RPGs may wish to get a taste of what it's about before they spend their money on it. The good news is that players can get to play through the prologue, which includes the first three chapters for free.

Simply going to the Nintendo Switch store and searching for the demo will let users download and play it completely free.

Second playthrough may be faster

Players can download the demo through the Nintendo Switch shop for free by selecting the demo option on the game's page in the store (Image via Triangle Strategy)

Once gamers make it through the first time, they may want to experience the different options and choices the title offers. The next time they play through, they should expect it to still take about 40 hours.

The game certainly has a wealth of content, and players aiming to get 100% completion are looking at a large chunk of time invested in doing so.

Edited by Ravi Iyer