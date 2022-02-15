How many characters can you have in Lost Ark?

Lost Ark is an ARPG that gained popularity in Korea before finally releasing in the United States on February 11. With the game having five different classes with 15 advanced classes, there are lots of options available to players.

And with all these classes, players will need character slots in order to create new characters to try out new builds. But just how many slots do new players of Lost Ark get?

Lost Ark will allow players to purchase more character slots if they find themselves running low

Initially upon starting the game, players begin with only six character slots. These character slots come free by opening an account. However, players who devote more time than just casual play to Lost Ark may quickly find themselves running low on slots.

The good news is that players will be able to purchase more slots, should they need to. Up to 18 character slots is the current maximum number.

Buying character slots is possible using Royal Crystals

Players looking to try out new classes will want to purchase additional Expansion Tickets. (Image via Smilegate)

In order for players to expand their character slots they will need to have Royal Crystals. Royal Crystals can be purchased within the game for real money. And each Expansion Ticket costs 900 Royal Crystals, which will equate to one extra character slot.

Royal Crystals can be purchased for the following amounts:

Royal Crystal Pack (1,000) – $9.99

Royal Crystal Pack (2,200) – $19.99

Royal Crystal Pack (5,750) – $49.99

Royal Crystal Pack (12,000) – $99.99

Players are also able to get Royal Crystals from purchasing the Founder's Packs.

Founder's Packs enable players to purchase Expansion Tickets to add character slots

When players purchase a Founder's Pack, they are able to get a lot of in-game items that will help them along in their journey. These Founder's Packs also contain Royal Crystals and are broken down into tiers, with the higher tiers containing more of these resources. The Founder's Packs contain the following:

Brone Founder's Pack: 0 Royal Crystals

Silver Founder's Pack: 1000 Royal Crystals

Gold Founder's Pack: 4000 Royal Crystals

Platinum Founder's Pack: 7000 Royal Crystals

Royal Crystals in Lost Ark can only be purchased with real money

Players will be able to create one of each of the core game classes with free slots. (Image via Smilegate)

Unfortunately, Royal Crystals can only be purchased in-game with real money. So players who are not trying to spend money will need to be careful and use their character slots sparingly.

However, six slots is still enough to make one of every current class (not counting advanced classes). But the good news is players can always snag one more slot at a time should they want to start a new adventure.

