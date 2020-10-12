How many characters are there in Free Fire? A look at the full list

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena. It has become quite popular over the years courtesy to its low device-requirements, fast-paced gameplay, and unique features like characters and pets.
This game offers you 32 characters as of now. Each of them, except Adam and Eve, boasts a unique ability that helps you on the battlefield. However, many newer players do not know how many characters are present. If you are one of them, this article is for you.
Full list of characters in Free Fire
#1 A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)
#2 Adam
#3 Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)
#4 Alvaro (Ability - Art of Demolition)
#5 Andrew (Ability - Armor Specialist)
#6 Antonio (Ability - Gangster's Spirit)
#7 Caroline (Ability - Agility)
#8 Clu (Ability - Tracing Steps)
#9 Eve
#10 Ford (Ability - Iron Will)
#11 Hayato (Ability - Bushido)
#12 Jai (Ability - Raging Reload)
#13 Joseph (Ability - Nutty Movement)
#14 Jota (Ability - Sustained Raids)
#15 Kapella (Ability - Healing Song)
#16 Kelly (Ability - Dash)
#17 Kla (Ability - Muay Thai)
#18 Laura (Ability - Sharp Shooter)
#19 Luqueta (Ability - Hat Trick)
#20 Maxim (Ability - Gluttony)
#21 Miguel (Ability - Crazy Slayer)
#22 Misha (Ability - Afterburner)
#23 Moco (Ability - Hacker's Eye)
#24 Nikita (Ability - Firearms Expert)
#25 Notora (Ability - Racer's Blessing)
#26 Olivia (Ability - Healing Touch)
#27 Paloma (Ability - Arms-dealing)
#28 Rafael (Ability - Dead Silent)
#29 Shani (Ability - Gear Recycle)
#30 Steffie (Ability - Painted Refuge)
#31 Wolfrahh (Ability - Limelight)
#32 Wukong (Ability - Camouflage)
