How many eggs do you need to win the Egg Hunt in Stardew Valley

There are many different festivals in Stardew Valley. Mayor Lewis sends out letters to players in advance of each festival, so they'll never miss out. The game will also alert players on-screen when an event begins.

There are nine total festivals over the course of a year in Stardew Valley: Egg Festival, Flower Dance, Luau, Dance of the Moonlight Jellies, Stardew Valley Fair, Spirit's Eve, Festival of Ice, Night Market and Feast of the Winter Star.

The Egg Festival is the first Stardew Valley festival of the year, and it occurs on the 13 of every spring. It takes place in the Pelican Town Square, and players can take part by entering the town square between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Here's how players can win.

Winning the Egg Hunt in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley players and NPCs alike will gather in the town square for the Egg Festival. Players can socialize and possibly improve their relationships with different characters. Decorative and other items will be for sale at a booth during this time as well.

The main attraction of the Egg Festival is the Egg Hunt. Players and other NPC villagers will have 50 seconds to search for small colored eggs hidden all around Pelican Town. The amount of eggs required to win depends on the number of players that are in the game.

Pelican Town Square, where the Egg Festival occurs in Stardew Valley each spring (Image via Stardew Valley)

With just one player active, whether that's in a single or multiplayer, players need to find 9 eggs, otherwise Abigail will win. The number goes down as the number of players go up: with two players, six eggs are needed to win, five eggs with three players, or four eggs with four players.

If the player wins, they will receive a Straw Hat as their reward. If the player has already won in previous years, they will receive 1,000 gold. If two or more players win the multiplayer game in Egg Hunt, all of them will receive the reward, whether it's gold or the hat.

Even NPCs will receive the hat if they win. The Egg Festival will occur every year at the same time in the game. Players cannot repeat the event, so a loss will have to be avenged a year later.

