How many endings are there in Triangle Strategy?

Triangle Strategy is a game that has a lot of replay value. A newly released turn-based strategy RPG from Square Enix, players can take up to 50 hours for a single playthrough.

With multiple endings to experience, players will want to ensure their choices align with the endings they choose. There are four different endings, with one "true" ending - the Golden Route.

How players can change the ending in Triangle Strategy

During their playthrough of Triangle Strategy, the player will be given choices as well as branching dialogue which will affect how they can progress in the story.

Each choice has a specific outcome, and players will need to be careful and use their best judgment if going in blind for their first playthrough.

For players looking to get the Golden Route, they need to complete the following steps:

In Chapter 7, A Soul Upon The Scales, the player must choose the option to Protect Roland.

In Chapter 9, Dwindling Light, the choice to Transport the Illegal Salt must be chosen.

In Chapter 10a, Beneath a Frigid Sky, the option should be selected to Reveal Roland's Identity.

In Chapter 11, Oppressions Under the Sun, players must make the choice to Defend the Roselle.

In Chapter 15, A Banner's Worth, the player should choose the option to Return to Wolffort.

In Chapter 17, If Griefs Could Passions Move, the player must select the option Find Another Way. Players should note that this final option will only become available if all other choices have been made correctly.

Players should always choose the choice that feels right to them

Playing through the story will give players many options to choose from (Image via Triangle Strategy)

With the game lasting over 50 hours per playthrough, it is advised that when the player makes their way through the game the first time, they should choose options of their own accord.

The next time a player makes their way through the game, it will be quicker so they can then make other choices to see what changes in the story based on those new choices. Follow-up playthroughs run for about 40 hours.

For players who want to experience the game right away before making their purchase, they can pick up the demo on the Nintendo Switch shop for free right now.

To do so, simple log into the shop and search for the Demo, and it will come up with the option to download for free. Players can then experience the prologue of the game and see what it has to offer.

