How many hours does it take to obtain all camos in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a long list of camos and players have wondered how long it will take to unlock all of them. It turns out that someone has already answered this question with an estimated 115 hours to unlock all available camos in the game.

The report comes from Skullface, a competitive Warzone player and streamer, who in a recent Twitter thread reported his findings.

skullface @realskullface49 @dougdagnabbit It took 115 hours by looking at my vods this year @dougdagnabbit It took 115 hours by looking at my vods this year

Here is everything you need to know about the time it takes to obtain all the camos in Modern Warfare 2 and more.

Estimated hours of grind for all camos in Modern Warfare 2

In reply to a recent tweet by Twitter user @ModernWarzone, user @dougdagnabbit asked if the grind for Modern Warfare 2 camos is shorter compared to the previous entry. Skullface replied to this with his findings.

Skullface is a competitive Call of Duty: Warzone player, streamer, and content creator with a reputed name in the Warzone community. Being the first player to have unlocked the Orion camo in Warzone, the gamer knows a lot about it.

In his reply, he stated that it took about 115 hours based on his vods. It's considered to be hours played with very high efficiency as it took him less than a week to unlock the Orion camo.

These numbers seem to be highly accurate based on the rate of unlocks and time spent gated by the leveling system. This also makes sense based on the duration it takes for players to unlock challenges for the Prestige skin.

How does the camo unlocking system work?

There are currently 186 base camos in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. With four camos available for each Gunsmithable weapon. The system for camos has also been updated with each skin available with the option of being placed on any weapon of choice. This is a great feature for players who like to avoid the heavy grind and play around with the camos in Modern Warfare 2.

You can earn these camos through the unlock challenges available at four separate levels while leveling up the gun. The levels at which these challenges are available will vary from gun to gun. For example, the .50 GS pistol's base challenges unlock at levels two, 10, 18, and 26, while the M4 assault rifle's base challenges unlock at two, eight, 13, and 19.

After completing the base camo challenges, you will be able to go for the Mastery challenges. These will unlock gun-specific camos, so they need to be unlocked specifically for each gun and are not universal.

Taking all the levels, number of skins, and challenge time needed, it is safe to say that Skullface's range of around 115 hours is still extremely fast and efficient. Most players will not be able to unlock all the camos at the time stated and will probably go a little over. Casual players are expected to go around the ballpark of 130-140 hours.

skullface @realskullface49 1st IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK ORION CAMO. LFG it's been a long journey and I want to thank everyone who stopped by and showed me some love. BACK-TO-BACK CAMO RACE CHAMPS. 1st IN THE WORLD TO UNLOCK ORION CAMO. LFG it's been a long journey and I want to thank everyone who stopped by and showed me some love. BACK-TO-BACK CAMO RACE CHAMPS. https://t.co/GKLAwn2k6P

Skullface unlocked the Orion camo in less than a week, as is the CoD tradition amongst content creators to reach unlocks in the fastest possible time.

Unlocking the Orion skin in Modern Warfare 2 requires players to have unlocked all base, gold, platinum, and polyatomic camo.

Poll : 0 votes